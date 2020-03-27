Rangers’ Brandon Barker stealing a wage

When Brandon Barker arrived at Rangers in August 2019, Steven Gerrard explained that he was the “type of player we’ve been looking for.”

However, 33 weeks on and it’s rather remarkable that was even a phrase muttered by the under-pressure Gers boss.

For Barker, this season hasn’t been a pleasant one and to put it bluntly, he wasn’t the player Gerrard was looking for at all.

The 23-year-old arrived for an undisclosed fee from Manchester City after contributing to seven goals in 30 outings for Hibernian last term. However, that form hasn’t been replicated at Ibrox.

In total, the prospect has played just six matches in the SPFL and scored a solitary goal.

The potential was clearly there after his debut campaign in Scotland but now comfortably in his 20s, he simply had to get out of Manchester.

Rangers and Gerrard gave him a chance but he hasn’t taken it at all, failing to register a single assist.

What makes this deal all the more disastrous though, is the helping hand Mark Allen had in the negotiations. In his attempts to bring the winger to Glasgow on a permanent basis, he dished out £10k per week on the 23-year-old.

For an attacker who hadn’t enjoyed much senior football this was a risk. Ultimately, it wasn’t one worth taking.

Although we have no knowledge of the fee, this is a player who is going to set Rangers back a significant amount. During his time at the club so far, he has cost the Ibrox side £300,000 in wages – he is simply robbing Dave King of his hard-earned cash.

Coincidentally, Allen is now nowhere to be seen either.

Ross Wilson has taken his place and will be hoping to find more success than his predecessor did in the market.

That won’t be straightforward given his history but the decision to hand someone like Barker £10,000 a week and £520,000 a year is something they must learn from.

That kind of money is a fair amount for Scottish football and it hasn’t been worth it for an individual who has stepped onto the field just 12 times in all competitions. The former Hibs loanee has been a flop.

