Rangers already have their Gilmour replacement

In recent weeks Rangers fans have been mulling over the displays of former Ibrox teenager Billy Gilmour.

The midfielder left Glasgow for a measly development fee of £500,000 in 2017 as he departed for Chelsea. The 19-year-old has now burst onto the scene at Stamford Bridge, putting in an influential display against Everton that included a pass success rate north of 90%.

However, three years on Steven Gerrard has another incredibly talented youngster in his ranks who could well make up for the shortcomings Rangers had with Gilmour.

The man in question is Charlie Lindsay, a 16-year-old who has already outshone Real Madrid’s stars of tomorrow.

At the 2020 Alkass International Cup he was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and he was joint-top scorer, netting six times for Rangers in a competition that contained Madrid, Inter, Barcelona and PSG.

It was quite the honour for an individual who has already broken records. He became Glentoran’s youngest ever player to take to the field for them, appearing when he was aged 15 years, five months and 24 days old.

This is a player tipped for stardom too, so much so that he’s been compared to one of the greats of the modern era.

Speaking during this year’s Alkass Cup, former footballer Chris Makin said: “I don’t think anyone has had a tournament like him. Joint top scorer heading into the last day, and a natural finisher, he reminds me so much of Wayne Rooney. Lindsay gets in on the left of this team, allowing him to cut in, which we’ve seen him do so well in this tournament, although he’s shown he can play anywhere across the front line.”

Will Lindsay leave just like Gilmour?

What’s so remarkable is that Lindsay technically still isn’t a Rangers player. He won’t join officially until next season after penning terms that would see him arrive from Northern Ireland once he turns 17.

He broke through at Glentoran as a central midfielder, an area where Gilmour is now thriving for Chelsea, but for Rangers, he’s been featuring on the wing. A player who can beat his man with ease, he also has devastating finishing abilities.

The quality he showed at the Alkass Cup was full evidence of that. Against the Mohammed VI Academy, he raced clear down the right channel and then stuck an effort past the goalkeeper with unerring confidence. For someone so young, his composure was eye-catching. He also sent a crisply struck effort into the bottom corner against Aspire Academy after outpacing the defender.

That was all on his way to being crowned top scorer – it’s clear to see why there are comparisons with Rooney.

There have been some huge appraisals for Lindsay already but Rangers must be careful with his development. After all, they will be praying they avoid another Gilmour situation with someone who will have caught the eyes of top scouts throughout Europe.

