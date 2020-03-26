 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rangers fans were delighted with Goldson signing in 2018

by Kealan Hughes share
2 minute read 26/3/2020 | 07:55pm

In 2018 Steven Gerrard was new to Glasgow and had a huge challenge ahead of him – to claw back some respectability in the city and attempt to overhaul Celtic.

To do so the former Liverpool player made 19 signings in his first two transfer windows, one of which was Connor Goldson, who arrived from Brighton for around £3m in a bid from Gerrard to improve the defence.

The centre-back has since proved a tremendous success at Ibrox and has consistently earned plaudits from fans and interest from other clubs, though at this point he has still been unable to guide the club to silverware.

Nevertheless, his performances have proved many Rangers fans right, as they thought he’d be an astute addition back in 2018 and that has proved to be the case.

Goldson helped Rangers to the Scottish League Cup final this year as well as the Europa League Round of 16, and has made 50 appearances across the various competitions the Gers have played in.

Many supporters gave credit to Steven Gerrard for the signing at the time and thought he was taking the right direction with transfer policy, and though Celtic still remain dominant there is little doubt the manager has improved the side, evidence by Rangers’ progression in Europe this year.

Others were sure that Goldson’s arrival could lead Rangers to not only compete for silverware, but bring back trophies to the Ibrox cabinet – including that elusive 55th league title.

Elsewhere, one transfer decision Gerrard made in January may have backfired…

