Rangers fans were delighted with Goldson signing in 2018

In 2018 Steven Gerrard was new to Glasgow and had a huge challenge ahead of him – to claw back some respectability in the city and attempt to overhaul Celtic.

To do so the former Liverpool player made 19 signings in his first two transfer windows, one of which was Connor Goldson, who arrived from Brighton for around £3m in a bid from Gerrard to improve the defence.

The centre-back has since proved a tremendous success at Ibrox and has consistently earned plaudits from fans and interest from other clubs, though at this point he has still been unable to guide the club to silverware.

Who has been Steven Gerrard's best signing?

Steven Davis Vote Connor Goldson Vote Allan McGregor Vote Ryan Kent Vote

Nevertheless, his performances have proved many Rangers fans right, as they thought he’d be an astute addition back in 2018 and that has proved to be the case.

Great signing. Building from the back. 🔴⚪️🔵 https://t.co/4oaqSStHSQ — S. McL (@SctMcL5) June 13, 2018

This signing is unbelievable business for 3million. Gerrard has a lot of pull and can attract players easily and Rangers FC speaks for itself. So looking forward to seeing who else Gerrard and Mark Allen bring in. https://t.co/EljTupzEUY — #LetsGo (@1872_Gers) June 13, 2018

Absolutely stunning signing 👍 https://t.co/03rAxVW4Qc — David Allan (@davidallan606) June 13, 2018

Goldson helped Rangers to the Scottish League Cup final this year as well as the Europa League Round of 16, and has made 50 appearances across the various competitions the Gers have played in.

Watch Rangers Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Many supporters gave credit to Steven Gerrard for the signing at the time and thought he was taking the right direction with transfer policy, and though Celtic still remain dominant there is little doubt the manager has improved the side, evidence by Rangers’ progression in Europe this year.

Welcome Connor Goldson love Gerrards thinking spending the money on the positions we need most https://t.co/tfDSBqJ4N8 — Craig Paterson (@Craigpa1996) June 13, 2018

Others were sure that Goldson’s arrival could lead Rangers to not only compete for silverware, but bring back trophies to the Ibrox cabinet – including that elusive 55th league title.

Can’t wait for next season to start. Hopefully we can win a trophy or the title. — Gxllaxy (@gxllaxy15) June 13, 2018

I’d actually be surprised if we concede a goal next season. 55 is coming https://t.co/qt2LNc4Nwx — Graeme Marshall (@graeme_marshall) June 13, 2018

A football legend: Can you get over 80% on this Gazza quiz? Find out now…

1 of 15 Where was Paul Gascoigne born? Newcastle Gateshead Sunderland Middlesbrough

Elsewhere, one transfer decision Gerrard made in January may have backfired…