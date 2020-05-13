Exclusive: Jermain Defoe hails Old Firm atmosphere

Jermain Defoe has played in some massive derbies throughout his career.

The North London Derby and Tyne-Wear Derby are widely recognised as two of the biggest derbies in the UK and the striker has scored in both, but he’s also had a taste of the Old Firm Derby during his time at Rangers, and it’s this hotly contested rivalry that has impressed the 37-year-old the most.

In an exclusive interview with Football FanCast, Defoe said: “It’s the best. It’s unbelievable. I appreciate all the derbies I’ve played in but when I spoke to Graeme Souness before I signed for Rangers, he told me it’s the best football match in the world.

“But you have to experience what it’s like, it’s a special game. When we beat them 2-0 at home, the atmosphere was incredible. I was looking around, almost in a trance, looking at the crowd bouncing, it gave me goosebumps.

“It really was amazing.”

Rangers won the last Old Firm derby and while Defoe is yet to get himself on the scoresheet for Rangers against Celtic, with a one-year Ibrox contract agreed ahead of next season he’ll have a few more chances yet to add yet another derby goal to his impressive goalscoring record.

And it’s making his name at Rangers that is driving Defoe forward, with dreams of making history at the forefront of his focus once football restarts.

“When you walk down the tunnel and on to the pitch at Ibrox you can see the names of great players on a board and I say to the players, if we can be on that board one day then we’ve done something special,” Defoe added.

“I’m just focused on being a part of Rangers history.”

You can read the full interview with Jermain Defoe, in conjunction with On The Ball Global, here.