Exclusive: Jermain Defoe talks up Rangers’ chances of ending Celtic’s charge for 10-in-a-row

Jermain Defoe believes Rangers have everything in place to win their first SPL title since 2011.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with FootballFanCast.com, the former Tottenham, West Ham and England striker hailed the club’s chances of winning a 55th league title within the next couple of years.

The Ibrox club have finished in the top three in each of the last three years but under Steven Gerrard have shown glimpses of finally taking the title back from Celtic’s grasp, who have won eight titles in a row and could win a ninth if the season in Scotland is restarted.

The 37-year-old, who recently agreed to a one-year contract at Ibrox once his loan spell from Bournemouth expires this summer, said: “I said it when I signed, I believe it’s only a matter of time before it happens. Celtic fans give me a bit of banter about it on social media but I do genuinely believe it’s only a matter of time.

“When I look at the coaching staff, the manager and his presence, and the whole team, the club has everything it needs to be successful. Everything, even down to the food we’re eating at the training ground.”

Steven Gerrard’s side are currently 13 points adrift of leaders Celtic and suffered with injuries in the weeks leading up to football being postponed. However, Defoe believes the squad at Rangers is so strong and the players constantly being made to work hard for their place.

“The squad is so strong,” Defoe said.

“We do 11v11 in training and we all wonder afterward what team the manager is going to pick at the weekend because he can literally pick two different teams. Having that keeps everyone on their toes, which is good.

“If we win the league again that’s 55 titles. It’ll be a special one and to be a part of something like that would be mad.”

