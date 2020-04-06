 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fans react as Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson backs calls for academy sides to join SPFL ladder

by Ben Goodwin share
1 minute read 6/4/2020 | 08:15pm

Loads of fans have been reacting to the news that Rangers academy boss Craig Mulholland and Ibrox sporting director Ross Wilson are pushing to have the Gers’ academy side involved in the senior football ladder.

As reported by The Daily Record, the club are hoping to allow the Rangers Colts side into the SPFL ladder.

The report reveals that Mulholland insists it would be “huge” for both the Ibrox youngsters and Scottish football as a whole, following in the footsteps of countries like Spain, Germany and the Netherlands, where big sides like Real Madrid and Barcelona have B teams in the lower tiers.

Wilson is heavily involved in supporting the idea, lobbying for “permanent involvement in the senior set-up”, says the report.

Lots of Scottish football fans from various allegiances have been reacting to the news, and it appears many believe it would damage the lower-tier clubs and thus do more harm than good for the nation’s footballing prospects as a whole.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions down below…

