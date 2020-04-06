 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rangers fans loving Alfredo Morelos gesture

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 6/4/2020 | 09:00am

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been in the headlines over the weekend and for once it isn’t about his brash antics, but rather for his act of “incredible” generosity.

The 23-year-old, valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt, has donated £75,000 back to his home country, Colombia, in order to help underprivileged families during the current pandemic.

Morelos has now given up approximately £300k in the past year to his own foundation as well as other charities.

He’s often been known for his questionable attitude on the pitch, where he has received a massive 36 yellow cards and has even been sent off seven times in his Gers career.

It has led to his manager, Steven Gerrard, calling for him to produce more mature performances this season.

Morelos has been integral to the Ibrox outfit, scoring 29 goals and assisting ten more in 46 appearances across all competitions, including in the Europa League.

And supporters have been lapping up his gesture on social media.

Here’s what has been said…

