Rangers fans loving Alfredo Morelos gesture

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been in the headlines over the weekend and for once it isn’t about his brash antics, but rather for his act of “incredible” generosity.

The 23-year-old, valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt, has donated £75,000 back to his home country, Colombia, in order to help underprivileged families during the current pandemic.

Morelos has now given up approximately £300k in the past year to his own foundation as well as other charities.

He’s often been known for his questionable attitude on the pitch, where he has received a massive 36 yellow cards and has even been sent off seven times in his Gers career.

It has led to his manager, Steven Gerrard, calling for him to produce more mature performances this season.

Morelos has been integral to the Ibrox outfit, scoring 29 goals and assisting ten more in 46 appearances across all competitions, including in the Europa League.

And supporters have been lapping up his gesture on social media.

Here’s what has been said…

You won’t read about that in the rhags. Well done wee man. ❤️⚪️💙 — Browneyed Bluenose… Parkheid really is a Piggery (@BrowneyedBluen1) April 4, 2020

Fantastic by the wee man, although you probably won’t read this in any Scottish news https://t.co/25rDYwkd2g — Ross marshall (@Rossco1610) April 5, 2020

The nicest man in Scottish Football, quality stuff from the wee man👏👏 https://t.co/9DUT4iORYo — Connor Marshall (@ConnorM1872) April 4, 2020

Incredible from Alfie 🙌🏻 https://t.co/vtexcWhp6d — This Is Ibrox (@thisisibrox) April 4, 2020

What a classy humble guy Alfredo is 👏👏👏 Brilliant player. Brilliant man. One of The People 🔴⚪️🔵🇨🇴🐃 — RyanClarkKent 1872 💎 (@1872Rck) April 4, 2020

You won’t read that in the Sun or the Rhebel — jimkpl (@jimkpl1) April 4, 2020

Fantastic gesture from big Morelos 🇨🇴🐃 — DW (@DW_1872) April 4, 2020

Wee Hero. Different Class — They are Britains Best (@AreBritains) April 4, 2020

Some man is wee Alfredo. 💙 — fanta 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@Crypto_Bard) April 4, 2020

Outstanding Alfredo total respect to you 💙🇬🇧 — 🇬🇧Copland🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Roadster🇬🇧 (@AndyCopland2) April 4, 2020

won’t see that in the papers — Hannah Firman (@hannahfirman_30) April 4, 2020

sweet prince that he is. — Foreverandever (@rangerssssss55) April 4, 2020

Love Alfredo , he doesn’t get enough credit . Out playing football with locals etc some boy 👏🏼💙 — Johnny Jedi 72 (@JohnJohnboy721) April 4, 2020

