Glasgow Rangers boss Michael Beale continued his unbeaten start to life in the Premiership with a 4-1 win over Hibernian on Wednesday night.

The Light Blues had a woeful start to the match as the home side took the lead in the eighth minute through a Connor Goldson own goal as the defender deflected the ball past Allan McGregor.

However, the Gers quickly responded and were awarded a penalty, with help from VAR, as Ryan Kent was fouled in the box, allowing James Tavernier to make it 1-1 from the spot in the 12th minute.

Antonio Colak then completed the turnaround by getting on the end of Fashion Sakala's cross to make it 2-1 before half-time, with the latter making it 3-1 shortly after the break with a sharp turn and finish.

The Light Blues number nine then doubled his tally and made it 4-1 in the 58th minute as the Croatia international's deflected effort found a way past David Marshall.

How did Fashion Sakala perform against Hibernian?

Whilst Colak may take the headlines with his two goals, which takes him to 13 in the Premiership for the season, Sakala was the real hero for Beale's side as he put in a phenomenal performance against Hibs.

The Zambian was hailed as "dangerous" by journalist Patrick McPartlin on the night and the statistics back that up as the forward was a constant threat to the opposition defence.

As per Sofascore, the 25-year-old racked up a staggering seven key passes and four completed dribbles from five attempts. No Rangers player is averaging three or more key passes or two or more dribbles per game in the division this term, which highlights how impressive Sakala's display was as he consistently created opportunities for his teammates and beat defenders with the ball at his feet.

The dynamo, who won five of his seven (71%) individual duels, was rewarded with two assists - both for Colak - for his creative efforts and capped off his performance with an excellent finish for the third goal in the game.

It was a complete performance from the former Oostende attacker as the gem combined excellent footwork with a ruthless end product in both his passing and his finishing, which allowed Rangers to bounce back from going behind early on in the game.

His direct play was the catalyst for Beale's side and his superb forward play dragged the Gers to the win, with that seeing him end the night as the true hero instead of Colak, who beyond his goals failed to complete any of his attempted dribbles and lost all five of his duels.