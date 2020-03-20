Rangers’ Joe Aribo keeps fans entertained with video

Footballers have been finding interesting ways to keep entertained over the last few days but they may need a few more creative ideas after the Premier League confirmed on Thursday that there would be no games up until the 30th of April.

Some Rangers personnel have been taking part in the #toiletpaperchallenge on social media, with Joe Aribo showcasing a particularly strong effort, using both feet and a tremendous amount of composure to do kick-ups with some toilet roll.

It was a better effort than his boss Steven Gerrard managed, that’s for sure, but maybe that’s to be expected from a current professional, who has displayed some dazzling skills at Ibrox this season.

His goal against Braga in the Europa League recently was perhaps the best example of that when he went on a mazy dribble before finding the net, but this latest showing indicates that he is adept in multiple forms of the sport.

🔥 Of course, @J_Aribo19 makes it look easy 💯 pic.twitter.com/6iQ8kNHxcd — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 19, 2020

The midfielder even showed off with some round the world flicks, and it is possible that some of his Rangers teammates can’t even manage such a feat with a football.

His effort left a few fans impressed, but they will likely be keen for the 23-year-old to display his talents on the pitch more often instead, as he has struggled with consistency a little this season.

The lads having a laugh here. Bet he could juggle 2 . — Andy (@kud_13) March 19, 2020

World CLASS — Andrew Doris (@dozz1986) March 19, 2020

Aribo may have 11 goal contributions in 26 league games but he needs to be stepping things up in European competition, where his goal against Braga remains his solitary effort in that competition despite playing seven games.

