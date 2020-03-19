Rangers’ Jordan Rossiter stealing a wage

Rangers’ Jordan Rossiter was once the pride of Merseyside. A young midfielder seen as someone who could succeed Steven Gerrard, he’s now playing under the Liverpudlian at Ibrox.

Or rather, he isn’t featuring at all. The 22-year-old is out on loan at Fleetwood but yet another season-ending injury in December curtailed his campaign as he looked to reinvigorate his fitness levels and find better performance.

Unfortunately for Rossiter, he’s out of contract at the end of the season and it now appears as though he’s going to be shown the exit door in Glasgow, per Football Insider. Where he ends up next is anyone’s guess – you’d be a brave man to take on someone who has spent 592 days out injured since joining the Gers in 2016.

It’s hardly surprising that he looks set for a permanent exit from Ibrox. He has played just 16 times after arriving for a development fee of £250,000.

It might be a measly sum of money but the fact of the matter is that he’s been stealing a wage in Scotland. He arrived just as the Light Blues reached the promised land of the SPFL again but his weekly salary has been nothing short of a burden on Chairman Dave King.

His cash has been wasted on a player who simply hasn’t cut the mustard in the Scottish game – that’s not just down to his performances but he’s also been desperately unfortunate with injury.

He’s had three separate calf problems before suffering knee ligament damage at the back end of 2019 too.

Signed in May 2016, Rossiter has now been a Gers player for 200 weeks, earning a costly £10k per week. For someone who has barely played, this almost defies belief.

That means that since he’s been at the club he’s earned £520k a year. Over the duration of his contract, he will have earned £2.8m. Couple that with the transfer fee and it equates to £3.05m absolutely wasted.

If we’re being really picky, he has cost the club £130k per appearance – that’s without considering any potential bonuses and clauses inserted into his terms.

In that time, Rossiter has only scored a solitary goal for the club too. A memorable game of football, a 5-5 draw with Hibernian, his strike put Rangers on the right path to come back.

3-0 down, the Gers eventually went 5-3 up before conceding two more strikes. Not many will forget that match but plenty will find it hard to remember Rossiter once he walks out the club on a free transfer in July.

£3.05m is a measly fee and it was spread over the course of a significant amount of weeks. However, the fact is that he simply hasn’t been deserving of his £10k-per-week.

One can only hope that he finally discovers his full potential wherever he ends up next.

