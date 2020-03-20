Should Rangers let Jordan Rossiter leave in the summer?

Rangers could have an eventful summer in terms of incomings and outgoings, with Football Insider reporting that Jordan Rossiter is set to be a player let go by the club.

It would hardly be a surprise given his sporadic use since joining the club in 2016, not to mention the fact that he has been loaned out twice in the past two seasons.

Injury has also prevented him from being available on a consistent basis and it is possible that such setbacks have hindered his progress, which is a shame given he has impressed at times in his career.

Liverpool academy director Alex Inglethorpe has praised his commitment in the past, suggesting he has what it takes to reach the top, and that means Rangers may regret letting him go if that is the conclusion they reach this summer – even if he is now 22.

Our writers shared their views on what course of action is the best option to take for the Glasgow outfit, and here’s what they had to say.

Should Rossiter be let go in the summer?

Jack Saville

“Jordan Rossiter has had rotten luck with injuries during his career and it’s easy to understand why Rangers may consider offloading him in the summer.

“The 22-year-old was clearly a class above on loan at Bury last season and that was recognised by Shakers boss Ryan Lowe, who claimed Rossiter “sees things that other players don’t”.

“A step up in class to League One was just reward for his performances at Bury, but yet another injury setback naturally evokes fresh questions regarding his potential to remain fit for any considerable length of time and leaves Steven Gerrard with a decision to make as his contract ticks towards expiry in May.

“Given the permanent and temporary January departures of Eros Grezda, Glenn Middleton and Jamie Murphy, Ross Wilson would surprise everyone if he decided to extend Rossiter’s deal.

“The talented prospect, however, deserves at least one more season to prove he can make it at Ibrox.”

Matt Dawson

“Rangers have no other option but to send Jordan Rossiter off into the sunset this summer. The midfielder may be highly rated from his time at Liverpool but after arriving in Glasgow in May 2016, he has played just 16 matches and spent most of his time on the sidelines.

“Not only is he on £10k-per-week, a high wage for the SPFL, but he has spent 592 days out with injury. On top of that, he didn’t even get to carry out his development at Fleetwood properly because of a season-ending injury in December. It would be harsh to cast Rossiter aside given the circumstances but there is simply no room for him at Ibrox. Gerrard must be ruthless and cast him aside when his contract expires.”

Harry Sherlock

“Jordan Rossiter hasn’t been given a fair chance.

“While he is 22, and one would have expected him to have kicked on by now, this is a highly-rated lad with five senior appearances for Liverpool under his belt.

“He’s only made 16 appearances for Rangers, too, and he couldn’t be working under a better manager than Steven Gerrard when it comes to learning his craft.

“He could be a secret weapon next season – they should keep him around and give him another chance to impress.

Kealan Hughes

“Rossiter may have had his fair share of injury issues but he still hasn’t been given a fair crack of the whip, and the best way to judge his long-term future could be to give him a run of games at some point.

“That of course means handing him a new contract but a further year at Ibrox could suit both parties, and if the midfielder still fails to deliver then he can be let go after that point.

“He still has plenty of years in his career to prove both his fitness and ability and it would be a shame for Rangers to miss out on Rossiter’s best years, as there is clearly talent in him.

“That being said, Gerrard must still make sure he brings in reinforcements to mount a title challenge, as it is possible he will run out of patience with the former Liverpool player at some point.”

