Rangers’ Josh Windass praises ex-teammate Barrie McKay

Josh Windass may be cast out from Rangers currently but that hasn’t prevented him sharing his thoughts on the club and former player Barrie McKay.

What did he say?

The 26-year-old cuts a bit of a divisive figure at Ibrox as for all the praise he gathers there seems to be criticism in equal amount, while he clearly isn’t part of Steven Gerrard’s plans currently.

Two loan spells this year, first at Wigan and now Sheffield Wednesday, show that much is true, and given he has just six goals and zero assists to boast of this season he may find it tricky to stake a first-team place.

Nevertheless, he still feels part of the club and generously hosted a Q&A on social media to allow Gers’ fans to reach out to him, asking his opinion on a variety of matters, including present and past players.

One supporter posed a rather harsh question on the subject of Barrie McKay’s lack of work rate, and although he is no longer Windass’ teammate he was eager to jump to the defence of the winger.

Windass said on Twitter:

“Barrie is one of most talented I’ve played with, incredible ability.”

In response, another fan raised a very fair point questioning why McKay hasn’t achieved more in his career, as he has instead declined further since leaving Glasgow for Nottingham Forest – finding himself on loan at League One Fleetwood currently.

Application needed

Both the players listed above have displayed their talent, they wouldn’t have been playing for Rangers without it.

However, each has arguably declined over the last couple of years. Windass, for example, made 26 goal contributions in 41 games for the club in 2017/18, but then found himself shipped out to Wigan.

One has to question his desire if Gerrard immediately considered him unsuitable to have around the dressing room, and McKay is a similar story.

The 25-year-old is now at his third club in as many years, despite boasting tremendous talent according to Windass, and that means the pair simply didn’t have what it takes to play for a high-profile club, to show the winning mentality necessary to bring silverware back to Ibrox.

Gerrard’s decision-making has been vindicated when it comes to letting the duo leave, as so far they have done little to prove it was a mistake letting them go, and in fact Rangers did well to get £500,000 for McKay.

The club has to concentrate on bringing in the right characters – talent alone isn’t enough. It seems Gerrard has conducted transfer matters wisely and perhaps another summer will help him shape a title-winning squad.

Meanwhile, the Rangers’ boss has found an interesting way to keep himself entertained during self-isolation…