Rangers fans react to Napoli’s interest in Borna Barisic

Rangers may have stalled in recent weeks but on the whole the squad has generally impressed this season, and that has unsurprisingly caused attention in their players to increase.

Online publication The 4th official report that Napoli are interested in defender Borna Barisic, who has been a key part of Steven Gerrard’s plans with 38 appearances made this term.

It is believed the Italians are mooting an offer of €7m-8m, or £6.3m-£7.2m, but the Glasgow outfit are likely to ask for much more if negotiations are conducted.

That is reasonable from Rangers considering his value to the team on the pitch, what he has contributed this campaign, as well as his standing as a player – he has 12 caps for Croatia.

Fans are shocked at such a derisory offer and believe Napoli should only be considered if they offer a great deal more money, which is a natural response.

lol 😂 double that for starters — Alan Douglas (@ADouglas_1981) March 17, 2020

8 million is laughable for lb of his quality — We Fear No Foe 🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@SeanReilly420) March 17, 2020

Were are Croatia ranked in the world? First choice left back! 🤯would only get his right leg for that kind of money. — Shmandog 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Pandy297) March 17, 2020

I personally think the club would probably take 8million plus a sell on fee for him. We were probably hoping he was going to have a good euros to boost his value but that’s gone out the window now. — Amato86 (@Amato861) March 17, 2020

Barisic has proved effective in both attack and defence this year. He has six goal contributions and according to WyScout he has averaged 3.3 interceptions per league game from left-back, while also winning 69% of his defensive duels.

A club like Napoli can afford to offer more so Rangers have every right to stand firm and rebuff any interest, and in fact must do so if they are to have a squad capable of winning the league title in 2020/21.

One fan thinks the fee Arsenal paid for Tierney means Barisic is worth a great deal more than what the Italian outfit have bid, while others have made light of the ongoing situation around the world.

If Tierney is worth £25m barisic is worth the same — AJR (@foxyrangers6) March 17, 2020

10 million and 24 toilet roll — Rosscan!!! (@RossBright1) March 17, 2020

12M or 4 bottles of hand sanitizer. — Chris McLaughlin (@Chr1sMcLaughlin) March 17, 2020

