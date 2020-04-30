 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rangers fans unleash at Neil Doncaster

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 30/4/2020 | 06:30pm

Rangers’ ongoing saga with the SPFL knows no bounds and Neil Doncaster’s recent interview with the Daily Record has riled up supporters at Ibrox tenfold.

The SPFL chief lifts the lid on ‘vile abuse and threats’ that his staff have faced since their season-ending vote and it hasn’t gone down well with the Gers faithful whatsoever.

He said: “It’s extremely unpleasant for all of my small team of staff dealing with all manner of hugely complicated issues. That would have been testing enough without all of these suggestions, innuendo and personal attacks.”

Rangers have pressed on with calls for his suspension whilst winning the support of Hearts and Stranraer to force an EGM of all member clubs on the 12th of May.

Steven Gerrard’s side sit some 13 points off their league-leading arch-rivals yet are unhappy with the decision to cut the season short.

Doncaster has been in charge of the SPFL since 2013 and this latest situation is no doubt one of the toughest challenges he’s ever faced.

Here’s what Rangers fans have been saying…

Article title: Rangers fans unleash at Neil Doncaster

