Rangers fans unleash at Neil Doncaster

Rangers’ ongoing saga with the SPFL knows no bounds and Neil Doncaster’s recent interview with the Daily Record has riled up supporters at Ibrox tenfold.

The SPFL chief lifts the lid on ‘vile abuse and threats’ that his staff have faced since their season-ending vote and it hasn’t gone down well with the Gers faithful whatsoever.

He said: “It’s extremely unpleasant for all of my small team of staff dealing with all manner of hugely complicated issues. That would have been testing enough without all of these suggestions, innuendo and personal attacks.”

Rangers have pressed on with calls for his suspension whilst winning the support of Hearts and Stranraer to force an EGM of all member clubs on the 12th of May.

Steven Gerrard’s side sit some 13 points off their league-leading arch-rivals yet are unhappy with the decision to cut the season short.

Doncaster has been in charge of the SPFL since 2013 and this latest situation is no doubt one of the toughest challenges he’s ever faced.

Here’s what Rangers fans have been saying…

I was wondering how long this tactic would take. Chapter 1, page 1 of the Book of Celtic Excuses. So predictable it is almost tragic. — Mike Black (@Zombierama) April 29, 2020

More predictable than his next hair cut. — Pie and Bog Roll (@CapitalCityBear) April 29, 2020

Knew it wouldn’t be long til he played the victim card — stuart orr (@stuartorr11) April 29, 2020

Shocker!! Never saw that coming — Glasgowgolfer77 (@glasgowgolfer77) April 30, 2020

Where’s the evidence Donky? — Tel-Aviv Loyal RSC 🇮🇱🇬🇧 (@telavivrangers) April 30, 2020

Aww poor soul he’s only on 400k a year — Alexander Mcghee (@alexmcghee) April 29, 2020

The LATEST ? Latest what??? Keef come on man! This is getting beyond embarrassing — steve 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@steveglasgo) April 30, 2020

Last throw of the dice, the victim card comes out — Ruggy🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧bear (@RuggybearAl) April 29, 2020

Here we go more hilarity. Not sure if I can take anymore. What a day it’s been. This is the icing on the cake. #COMEDYWEDNESDAY — who me (@davie2_me) April 29, 2020

Corrupt to the core deserves all that’s coming — JLG 2458 (@2458Jlg) April 29, 2020

