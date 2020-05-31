Quiz: Name Rangers’ top goalscorer for each of the last 15 seasons

Rangers have been slowly establishing themselves as one of Scotland’s premier clubs again in recent seasons following their rebirth in 2012.

Under Steven Gerrard, the club challenged Celtic for top spot for much of the first half of the year until a run of three league defeats from eight matches saw them fall behind.

However, the signs of improvement are clear and the club will hope that next season offers an even closer fight as they look to earn their first title since 2010-11.

Sadly for Rangers, the past decade has been dominated by their arch-rivals Celtic, who picked up their ninth consecutive title this month following the decision to call the season early.

Nonetheless, the Ibrox club’s journey back to the top level has been an entertaining one, with the club scoring plenty of goals and winning plenty of matches in the process.

Here, we look back at the top goalscorer at the club in each of the last 15 seasons.