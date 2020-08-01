Rangers fans slam Ianis Hagi after Aberdeen win

Rangers got their new Scottish Premiership campaign off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win away at Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Kent’s first-half strike proved to be enough for Steven Gerrard’s side, with the home team going down to ten men after Andrew Considine was sent off with a few minutes remaining.

But whilst the Gers took home all three points, some fans weren’t too happy with one player’s performance in particular: Ianis Hagi.

The Romania international took Scottish football by storm last season following his arrival at Ibrox, scoring three times in ten games across all competitions.

Despite playing a part in Kent’s goal, Rangers fans took to Twitter to slam the 21-year-old for his display.

What about Hagi? That better be put down to an off day. He was rank rotten. — 🇬🇧 cozy1872 🇬🇧 (@cozy1872) August 1, 2020

He looks like he’s towing a truck when he runs….I think to get best out of him you want him central with 3 pacy players in front in a 4-2-3-1 set up — Peter Adam (@petera1872) August 1, 2020

Wholeheartedly agree iso. Hagi was off it today — Craig Gardner (@pies1690) August 1, 2020

Hagi was shocking. Its possibly because I expected so much from Aribo due to his preseason form, but he just hasnt done it for me today. — Faceless 👤 (@FacelessRanger) August 1, 2020

Hagi was poor. Poorest ive seen him. But ive no complaints with Aribo — Sandy Cameron (@SandyC8572) August 1, 2020

A couple of Rangers fans insisted that Hagi should have been substituted much earlier, with the skillful attacker only being replaced with just over ten minutes to go.

Hagi was terrible. Should have had the hook long before he was. Aribo should of had the 2nd at the end but Aberdeen at least defended not badly. — Colin (@BofHighlander) August 1, 2020

Yeah never understand Gerrard with always only making one or two subs. Hagi was way off the pace today but hopefully just a one off bad game. Aribo will always run to the last minute though. Definitely. Great way to start the season! — Adam (@AdamFrassinoro) August 1, 2020

At just 21, there’s bound to be some ups and down in Hagi’s career.

Is Hagi worth the money?

Yes Vote No Vote

And with this being the first game of the new season, the Romanian should be cut some slack, and for a player of his quality, he might take a couple of matches to get into his rhythm again.

It may not have been the greatest of opening day performances, but Hagi will surely be back to his best sooner rather than later.