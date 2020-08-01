 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rangers fans slam Ianis Hagi after Aberdeen win

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 1/8/2020 | 03:45pm

Rangers got their new Scottish Premiership campaign off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win away at Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Kent’s first-half strike proved to be enough for Steven Gerrard’s side, with the home team going down to ten men after Andrew Considine was sent off with a few minutes remaining.

But whilst the Gers took home all three points, some fans weren’t too happy with one player’s performance in particular: Ianis Hagi.

The Romania international took Scottish football by storm last season following his arrival at Ibrox, scoring three times in ten games across all competitions.

Despite playing a part in Kent’s goal, Rangers fans took to Twitter to slam the 21-year-old for his display.

A couple of Rangers fans insisted that Hagi should have been substituted much earlier, with the skillful attacker only being replaced with just over ten minutes to go.

At just 21, there’s bound to be some ups and down in Hagi’s career.

And with this being the first game of the new season, the Romanian should be cut some slack, and for a player of his quality, he might take a couple of matches to get into his rhythm again.

It may not have been the greatest of opening day performances, but Hagi will surely be back to his best sooner rather than later.

