Alan Hutton urges Rangers to hand new deal to Connor Goldson

Speaking to Football Insider, Alan Hutton has urged Rangers to hand Connor Goldson a new deal amid interest from elsewhere.

What did he say?

Reports had claimed that the likes of Leeds and West Brom were interested in securing Goldson’s signature this summer, but Hutton has urged the Gers to extend his stay at Ibrox unless “the price is right”.

He said: “It’s going to be difficult if some of the bigger teams come calling but I think maybe it’s time that Rangers look to offer him a new contract, maybe hold him down if you like.

“He’s 27 now, he’s obviously getting to the peak, he’ll probably be looking to tie himself down for the next few years so hopefully it is Rangers because he has done excellently well.

“However, I think if the price is right then maybe it’s one Rangers will look to cash in on.”

Priority

After getting a permanent deal for Ianis Hagi over the line, Rangers need to switch gears and turn their attentions towards giving Goldson a new contract.

The £3.6m-rated centre-back has been a virtual ever-present for Steven Gerrard’s side, making 51 appearances across all competitions, including playing the full 90 minutes in every league games this season.

Despite being in the peak years of his career as Hutton alludes to, with the current climate the way it is, trying to get big-money for a key player will prove to be a very difficult task.

Rangers would simply be better off giving Goldson a new contract and ensuring a vital cog of Gerrard’s starting eleven remains in tact.