Glasgow Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has once again been the first-choice option for the Ibrox club in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.

The Croatia international has played 24 times in the top flight and has now featured in at least 22 league matches in each of the last four campaigns with the Light Blues.

He has been a reliable presence at the back for Michael Beale, and Gio van Bronckhorst before him, having averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.49 in the division this season - making 2.4 key passes per game for his teammates.

Ridvan Yilmaz, who was brought in to compete with the 30-year-old last summer, has been missing for 21 competitive matches with a hamstring injury and it remains to be seen when he will return.

Could Alex Kpakpe be Borna Barisic's heir at Rangers?

With the Turkey international's continued unavailability, Beale may look to the B Team to see who could be a long-term heir to Barisic at left-back and recent signing Alex Kpakpe could emerge as a contender.

His performances in Chelsea's academy earned him a professional contract but the young gem was allowed to join the Light Blues on a free transfer in January of this year.

The 19-year-old, who qualifies to play for England or the Ivory Coast at international level, made nine U18 appearances at Stamford Bridge and chipped in with one goal and one assist before his move to Ibrox.

Speaking about his transition into his current position, the youngster once said: "I’m really versatile, during my Sunday league days I played in every position. When I first joined Chelsea I came as a deep midfielder and slowly moved back to left-back where I enjoy playing most now."

The teenager, whose cousin is Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon, has already played in three Lowland League matches for the Light Blues with that an indication David McCallum has been impressed with the youngster since his move to the club in January with the coach having been willing to throw him in at the deep end.

Prior to his arrival, The Athletic's Jordan Campbell claimed that the 19-year-old's biggest strength is his "power in transition" and this suggests that the dynamo could push Rangers up the pitch and punish teams on the counter-attack.

This could result in him having an excellent relationship with the pacey Ryan Kent as Kpakpe could get the ball out to the English winger with urgency, which would allow the forward to get at his full-back before a midfielder can come across to double up.

Therefore, Beale could find the heir to Barisic's position at left-back by unearthing Kpakpe in the coming months and years - particularly if Yilmaz's issues continue to prevent him from making his mark at Ibrox.