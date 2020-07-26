 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Rangers News
Rangers fans react as Alfredo Morelos agrees terms with Lille

Rangers fans react as Alfredo Morelos agrees terms with Lille

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 26/7/2020 | 02:15pm

So with the new league season in Scotland getting set to start, Rangers could be heading into their first game without Colombia international Alfredo Morelos.

The striker’s future at Ibrox has been up in the air for these past few weeks and months, and it now appears that he may finally be heading for the exit door.

According to RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, the 24-year-old has agreed terms with French side Lille, and that it is now up to the two clubs to negotiate a fee.

What would you do with Alfredo Morelos?

Keep

Keep

Sell

Sell

And after hearing about the major update on Morelos, Rangers fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

A couple of supporters expressed their disappointment at seeing Morelos potentially leaving, with one fan questioning whether they could even bring in a genuine replacement for him.

One fan meanwhile didn’t seem too bothered at all by the prospect of Morelos going, even suggesting that he “cost” Rangers the title.

So the reaction to Morelos potentially leaving this summer seems to have brought a very mixed reaction.

Are you a massive Rangers fan? Know everything about the club? Well do you know your Gary Stevens from your Michael Ball? This quiz will separate the loyal from the fake…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

But what is clear though, is that Gers fans seem to have full confidence in Ross Wilson working his magic in the transfer market and securing good money for the striker, and then going on to replace him with quality as well.

The timing of the deal is incredibly strange though, and you’d have to think Rangers have something lined up.

Article title: Rangers fans react as Alfredo Morelos agrees terms with Lille

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 