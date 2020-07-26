Rangers fans react as Alfredo Morelos agrees terms with Lille

So with the new league season in Scotland getting set to start, Rangers could be heading into their first game without Colombia international Alfredo Morelos.

The striker’s future at Ibrox has been up in the air for these past few weeks and months, and it now appears that he may finally be heading for the exit door.

According to RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, the 24-year-old has agreed terms with French side Lille, and that it is now up to the two clubs to negotiate a fee.

And after hearing about the major update on Morelos, Rangers fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

How are we even entertaining a potential move for alfie ONE WEEK before one of the most important seasons we’ve had in recent time is about to begin. Ross Wilson better work his magic before the end of the window. — Dylon Aitken (@AitkenDylon) July 26, 2020

exactly ross wilson better be all over this & with your point in mind we shd be asking 20m i appreciate we might not get it but it sets the bar i’m worried like you we fold for a much smaller fee — caldy93 (@B16Jk) July 26, 2020

Hi Ross Wilson, hope you’re earning your wages today — (@RangersSpares__) July 26, 2020

The timing may not be ideal but every player has a price if Lille meet it I’ve no problem selling morelos. He’ll be missed big time! Rewind to when boumsong was sold money used to buy barry, buffel n kyrgiakos went on n won the league. Trust the manager & Ross Wilson ⚪ — Professor Buddy love (@Buddylove187255) July 26, 2020

A couple of supporters expressed their disappointment at seeing Morelos potentially leaving, with one fan questioning whether they could even bring in a genuine replacement for him.

Gutted Morelos is going and don’t have any hope that a striker with his goal scoring calibre will be replaced with the start of the season around the corner — Joe (@JoeFlatman00) July 26, 2020

Absolutely Gutted about Morelos thought he would of been massive for us this season. A replacement that can score as many goals or more needs to come in pronto pic.twitter.com/TJed92I5JT — Faby Ilari (@faby_ilari) July 26, 2020

One fan meanwhile didn’t seem too bothered at all by the prospect of Morelos going, even suggesting that he “cost” Rangers the title.

So pleased he is leaving .Can be unplayable .Cost us the title — Notsogoodtoday (@Notsogoodtoday1) July 26, 2020

So the reaction to Morelos potentially leaving this summer seems to have brought a very mixed reaction.

But what is clear though, is that Gers fans seem to have full confidence in Ross Wilson working his magic in the transfer market and securing good money for the striker, and then going on to replace him with quality as well.

The timing of the deal is incredibly strange though, and you’d have to think Rangers have something lined up.