Rangers ready to sign Blackpool starlet Tony Weston

According to Football Insider, Rangers are ready to offer a contract to Blackpool starlet Tony Weston.

What’s the word?

Recent reports had suggested that the Gers had opened talks to sign Weston, and hoped to do so once the League One season in England had ended.

Now, Football Insider have revealed that Steven Gerrard’s side have taken another step to luring the 16-year-old to Ibrox this summer, with the Scottish giants putting together a contract offer to sign Weston.

Future

At just 16, it will be highly unlikely to see Weston feature prominently for Gerrard’s side next season, but ensuring that the club has some of the best young talents at their disposal is going to be the key to having a great future.

And the starlet has been tipped for some big things by those who have watched him closely at his current club, Blackpool. By November of last year, he had already scored 14 goals at youth level, picking up numerous awards along the way, and the Seasiders’ manager, Simon Grayson, waxed lyrical about his potential.

He said: “I watched him in the reserves and people have been talking about him. He’s got a real good attitude, good movement and loves the game. I know for sure there are teams watching him and good young players attract attention. We’ll nurture him, we’ll look after him and we’ll see when it’s the right time to give him some game-time.”

Weston may not be one for Rangers fans to keep a close eye on for now if they do sign him, but he certainly seems like a prospect to follow over the coming years.