Rangers breakthrough for Kai Kennedy would be bad news for Glenn Middleton

Rangers Academy chief Craig Mulholland has revealed that teenage playmaker Kai Kennedy has got the club’s entire staff “excited” by his potential.

What’s the word?

As reported by The Daily Record, Mulholland believes the academy’s youngsters should join the SPFL period, and pointed to Kennedy’s success around the first-team as a reason why.

“Kai has had a terrific season and is already being carefully integrated into the first team programme by the manager and his staff.

“This is reflected when you look at just the last three months alone where he has travelled with the team to their winter camp in Dubai, playing in a first team friendly game, made his competitive debut at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup, trains most days with the first team and was on the bench for the last league game at Ross County before the enforced break.

“All of this achieved while still only 17 and still eligible for the under-18s. We are all excited by Kai’s potential and that of many of his colleagues.”

Middleton 2.0?

Kennedy just turned 18 this weekend, and it seems inevitable that the youngster will pop up in Steven Gerrard’s first-team more and more next season after featuring in a friendly fixture in Dubai.

Functioning mainly as a left-winger for the academy side, the same position as Glenn Middleton, Kennedy has racked up five assists in 13 appearances this season, so perhaps his creativity could help the Gers break down packed defences, something they have struggled immensely with in 2020.

He has also impressed at an international level, racking up five goals across various levels of Scotland’s youth set-up. Back in October, he produced a playmaking master-class against Andorra U-19s, setting up both goals in a 2-0 win for the young Scots.

If he breaks through into the first team it could be really bad news for Middleton, who shone early on under Gerrard but lost his spot on the left-wing to Ryan Kent. The 20 year-old has not impressed on loan at Bradford, playing just 11 times and finding no goals and two assists, and would surely fall further down the pecking order if Kennedy fulfils his potential.

