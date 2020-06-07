 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rangers fans drool over confirmation of Calvin Bassey signing

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 7/6/2020 | 05:15pm

After completing a permanent move for Ianis Hagi recently, Rangers are back at it again in the transfer market with the confirmation that they have signed Calvin Bassey on a pre-contract.

The former Leicester City starlet has inked a four-year deal with the Gers, and the Scottish side will only have to pay training compensation to their Premier League counterparts.

And speaking after the deal was announced, Steven Gerrard waxed lyrical about his side’s latest recruit. He said: “There was a lot of clubs interested in Calvin and for us it’s pleasing to secure the services of another young talent.

“He’s a strong and dynamic athlete who is very much the modern day full back. He will develop further and we are excited to have made another strong addition to our group.”

After hearing about Bassey’s arrival, Rangers fans took to Twitter to voice their delight at the news.

A few fans paid special tribute to the club’s sporting director, Ross Wilson, for getting such a smart deal over the line, with one supporter insisting that with him leading the transfer front for the Gers, there are “very exciting times” ahead.

One Rangers fan hailed the deal for two particular reasons, praising the fact that the club are continuing to get their business done early, and also for bringing in cover for first-choice left-back Borna Barisic.

So it’s been a fairly impressive couple of weeks for Rangers.

Bringing in Hagi on a permanent deal was one major win considering his performances at Ibrox – the Romanian had netted three goals in 12 games – and now, they can revel in Bassey’s signing.

At just 20-years-old, he could potentially be an option for the present and the future under Gerrard.

