Rangers fans drool over confirmation of Calvin Bassey signing

After completing a permanent move for Ianis Hagi recently, Rangers are back at it again in the transfer market with the confirmation that they have signed Calvin Bassey on a pre-contract.

The former Leicester City starlet has inked a four-year deal with the Gers, and the Scottish side will only have to pay training compensation to their Premier League counterparts.

And speaking after the deal was announced, Steven Gerrard waxed lyrical about his side’s latest recruit. He said: “There was a lot of clubs interested in Calvin and for us it’s pleasing to secure the services of another young talent.

“He’s a strong and dynamic athlete who is very much the modern day full back. He will develop further and we are excited to have made another strong addition to our group.”

After hearing about Bassey’s arrival, Rangers fans took to Twitter to voice their delight at the news.

Welcome to The Rangers 🔴⚪🔵 — Ronnie (@RonnieP_77) June 6, 2020

Welcome to the famous Calvin 🔴⚪🔵 — James Moore (@NOTELINYI) June 6, 2020

The press didn’t have a sniff … well played Welcome Calvin 🇬🇧 — Geeb 🎙🇬🇧 (@Geeb1872) June 6, 2020

Back to the good old days with signings no one knew about #classicrangers 🔴⚪️🔵 — True Blues Loyal®️™️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TrueBluesLoyal) June 6, 2020

A few fans paid special tribute to the club’s sporting director, Ross Wilson, for getting such a smart deal over the line, with one supporter insisting that with him leading the transfer front for the Gers, there are “very exciting times” ahead.

The fact no one knew we were signing Calvin makes it all the sweeter. Personally I think our best signing was Ross Wilson — Chiefsag79 (@SandyGrainger1) June 7, 2020

Don’t know anything about this Bassey kid. But this is exactly the sort of signing Ross Wilson gets paid for. If he turns out to be a gem Wilson has earned his bread. If not he’s not pulling his weight. Let’s hope it’s the former 😊 — RAMSTAR Racing (@Fat_Man_Racing) June 6, 2020

Can’t wait to see how much profit we make in a few years with the transfer strategy Ross Wilson has employed at the club. Very exciting times. — Ben (@Ben1872_) June 6, 2020

Exactly the type of player we need to be targeting and like you said well done to Ross Wilson 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Ross Milligan (@RossMill78) June 6, 2020

One Rangers fan hailed the deal for two particular reasons, praising the fact that the club are continuing to get their business done early, and also for bringing in cover for first-choice left-back Borna Barisic.

Good to see us getting business done early & getting cover in for borna. Now I’d like to see us get in a destroyer of a CM to protect hagi, a RW and a plan B style striker — Peter Adam (@petera1872) June 6, 2020

So it’s been a fairly impressive couple of weeks for Rangers.

Bringing in Hagi on a permanent deal was one major win considering his performances at Ibrox – the Romanian had netted three goals in 12 games – and now, they can revel in Bassey’s signing.

At just 20-years-old, he could potentially be an option for the present and the future under Gerrard.