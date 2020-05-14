Rangers fans furious with Clyde’s decision to abstain

Things are starting to get even more heated amid Rangers’ attempt to push for an investigation into the SPFL.

The Gers accused the SPFL of corruption, and a vote was taken amongst Scottish sides to decide whether to press forward. However, only 13 clubs sided with the proposal set out by Steven Gerrard’s side, whilst another 27 took the opposite stance.

However, two clubs decided to abstain, with one of them, Clyde, posting an official statement outlining their decision. They revealed that the matter is not a “priority”, even despite admitting that “as a board, we were unanimous in our view that the resolution and the supporting report had merit in it”.

After hearing about Clyde’s explanation for their choice to abstain, Rangers fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Sounds like Clyde anticipated corrupt findings from an investigation but care more about the league getting a sponsor… Likely the same reason other clubs voted No, just Clyde didn’t want to look like bad guys. Lost all respect for all clubs that abstained/voted against. — Ally (@FalconHeavy55) May 13, 2020

pathetic for any club to abstain🤦‍♂️ — Scott Cameron (@Cammy26_2) May 13, 2020

While I wouldn’t agree with an abstention their position is clear. The SPFL aren’t fit for purpose and there’s no need for an investigation to prove what is already plainly evident. Celtic’s ‘everything is rosy’ outlook savaged again. — The HouseCat of Ibrox (@pipsthecat) May 13, 2020

Gutless cowardice. — Gordon Ross (@ClearBlueAir) May 13, 2020

Really embarrassing. Should have kept their reasons private — RB (@RoyalBlue1872) May 12, 2020

One Rangers fan voiced their anger at seeing Clyde choose not to vote at all.

You know,I think I’ve actually got less respect for those who abstained in this vote than those who voted against it. Utterly spineless. — Blue Armchair (@stewall67) May 13, 2020

Voting against the proposal is one thing, but deciding to abstain from it is certainly another.

Rangers fans are rightly frustrated by Clyde’s decision to back away from what is undeniably a tricky situation, but without clear transparency and accountability, it’s difficult to shake off the feeling that something just doesn’t sit right.