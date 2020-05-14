 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rangers fans furious with Clyde's decision to abstain

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 14/5/2020 | 07:45pm

Things are starting to get even more heated amid Rangers’ attempt to push for an investigation into the SPFL.

The Gers accused the SPFL of corruption, and a vote was taken amongst Scottish sides to decide whether to press forward. However, only 13 clubs sided with the proposal set out by Steven Gerrard’s side, whilst another 27 took the opposite stance.

However, two clubs decided to abstain, with one of them, Clyde, posting an official statement outlining their decision. They revealed that the matter is not a “priority”, even despite admitting that “as a board, we were unanimous in our view that the resolution and the supporting report had merit in it”.

After hearing about Clyde’s explanation for their choice to abstain, Rangers fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

One Rangers fan voiced their anger at seeing Clyde choose not to vote at all.

Voting against the proposal is one thing, but deciding to abstain from it is certainly another.

Rangers fans are rightly frustrated by Clyde’s decision to back away from what is undeniably a tricky situation, but without clear transparency and accountability, it’s difficult to shake off the feeling that something just doesn’t sit right.

