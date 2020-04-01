Rangers fans fume at Chris Sutton’s comments on potential wage cuts

Lots of Rangers fans have been left furious by Chris Sutton’s latest dig, as their former arch-rival insisted the club must prepare for wage cuts.

As the current worldwide crisis has brought football and sport as a whole to a standstill, clubs around Europe have been taking steps to ensure their future by cutting costs.

Newcastle have already placed most of their staff on furlough, Barcelona players have taken a massive pay cut and now as Sutton writes in The Daily Record, other teams in Scotland are plotting similar measures.

However, there has been no word from Ibrox on potential cuts or plans to save money, and Sutton believes this is reckless, claiming this is only viable if Dave King “left a giant pit of money” that nobody knows about.

Of course, his comments have prompted quite the reaction online, with many feeling he is simply taking the opportunity to have a dig at his old foe.

You can find some of the best Twitter reactions down below, where one fan said Sutton’s comments are “sad” while another called him “obsessed”…

Chris Sutton really is obsessed with rangers — PaulClarkson (@PaulC92572142) April 1, 2020

this paper will also have to start wage cuts ,starting with this clown — Furloughed Fraggle (@1873Rickster) April 1, 2020

Ah it’s April’s fools day so expect fools to be writing for a joke paper — steve (@steveglasgo) April 1, 2020

Free financial advice from Sutton.

Really is April 1st isn’t it pic.twitter.com/CoTVLqFiWE — (@BigRangersBear) April 1, 2020

Writes this because Lennon didn’t play to his question. What a sad man. — sibs (@Sibs2012) April 1, 2020

Rent free in sutton’s head — Woody (@kplloyalbear) April 1, 2020

