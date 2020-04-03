 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rangers fans in awe of Barry Ferguson's #KTAChallenge

by Ben Goodwin share
2 minute read 3/4/2020 | 08:00am

Former Rangers ace Kevin Thomson has set up a football challenge for fans and players to try, and the Ibrox faithful are blown away by footage of Barry Ferguson’s absolutely masterful attempt.

Thomson is now a private coach, and has challenged his followers on Twitter to volley a ball off a wall 50 times without letting it touch the ground. The catch is you must alternate feet with each touch and only use your laces, as using the side of the foot makes the challenge far easier.

The likes of Kenny Miller and Steven Davis have both joined in and they can be seen on Thomson’s Twitter feed, but no one has done it more impressively than Ferguson.

The 42 year-old had two spells at Rangers either side of a two-year stint at Blackburn Rovers, racking up five league titles, five Scottish Cups and five League cups during his career.

You can view the footage of his stunning close control and find some of the best Twitter reactions down below, where one fan hailed his “magic”…

