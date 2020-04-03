Rangers fans love message from Scott Arfield

Loads of Rangers fans have been reacting to a video message from Scott Arfield, as the Canada international urged supporters to stay at home and delivered a thank you to the NHS and key workers.

Arfield joined Rangers in July 2018 on a free transfer, and is valued at £2.25m by Transfermarkt.

The 31 year-old has bags of experience at the top level and has proved to be an astute signing for Steven Gerrard, always giving 110%, which is exactly what fans expect from anyone who dons the light blue shirt.

Across 94 appearances he has managed 21 goals and 12 assists from midfield, finding the score sheet on nine occasions this season.

The veteran posted his message on the club’s official Twitter account this week, reiterating the government’s lockdown guidelines, wishing supporters the best and thanking NHS workers.

You can find some of the best Twitter reactions down below, where the Ibrox faithful were full of praise for Arfield…

Love you — Out of Context Rangers (@OOCRangers1) April 2, 2020

Scotty boy ⭐️🇬🇧 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Lochy🇬🇧 (@Andy11065634) April 2, 2020

Miss you Scotty. Take care and get into them (as soon as you can) — Just another truth seeker 🙂 (@Imustbeabout50) April 2, 2020

A real rangers player who gives 100% for the jersey! — SpainLoyal1872 (@SLoyal1872) April 2, 2020

Would be great if one of them shouted Null and Void at the end 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣 — Super Cooper (@Gowzer8) April 2, 2020

