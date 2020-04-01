Rangers fans love Simon Jordan’s comments as Mike Ashley places Newcastle staff on furlough

Loads of Rangers fans have been reacting to some comments made from TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan, as the former Crystal Palace owner lambasted clubs for using the government’s furlough system.

The Ibrox faithful weren’t happy with comments from Chris Sutton this week about potential wage cuts, but the fact of the matter is that the majority of clubs will have to find a way to trim costs in the coming weeks and months if football does not return.

Logic would suggest that the easy way to do this is to take wages off the players, and clubs like Leeds and Barcelona have led the way in reducing player salaries to ensure non-playing staff continue to be paid.

However, Newcastle owner Mike Ashley became the first Premier League owner to place staff on the 80% pay furlough scheme this week, per The Guardian, while Tottenham and Daniel Levy have since followed suit.

Of course, Gers fans know all about Ashley’s tricks, and they are in complete agreement with Jordan, who slammed clubs for using taxpayers’ money to pay their staff while players make millions.

You can find some of the best reactions from Rangers fans down below…

He’s absolutely spot on. Businesses which can afford to pay individuals £300k pw should not need the public purse to pay the groundsmen. https://t.co/rmIC44LJd4 — Heart & Hand (@ibroxrocks) March 31, 2020

There’s a moral aspect too. What does it say about the club, its outlook, and how it sees itself and its place in the community. — Scot Heart and Hand (@ScotHeartHand) April 1, 2020

I totally agree with you. There needs to be some sort of framework to follow for firms/clubs who have stratospheric differences between employees salaries. — Styoort. (@StyoorT) March 31, 2020

It’s absolutely disgusting some of these clubs won’t even give staff living wage. Could probably make up the difference from one players wages and they wouldn’t notice. — David Robertson (@DCR101) March 31, 2020

I can’t believe there isn’t things in place to stop this needs to be looked at — Rab G (@Glenrobert) March 31, 2020

Spot on shocking from clubs players should be giving some of there wages towards staff like Barca — Ryan Dalrymple (@r7dal) March 31, 2020

