Rangers fans pile praise on Mark Walters

Loads of Rangers fans have been reacting to a tweet from “magnificent talent” Mark Walters, after the 55 year-old responded to winning the Gers’ goal of the day on Friday.

With no end in sight for current break in the action, football fans are having to find other ways to get their fix, and Rangers’ social media team are certainly doing their best to help out.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

The club have been sharing a ‘goal of the day’ each day, and Friday’s edition went to none other than Walters, who spent four years at Ibrox before moving to Liverpool.

Walters won three league titles and two League Cups during his time in light blue, scoring 32 Premiership goals and acquiring an incredible League Cup hit rate of 11 strikes in 13 appearances (Soccerbase).

His effort against Aberdeen, in which he showed tremendous poise and skill, had fans drooling on Friday, and even more so after the man himself shared the post.

You can check out the goal and some of the best Twitter reactions down below…

Hero — The Famous (@___thefamous) April 3, 2020

Superb goal. Talent like that these days would be £60m in transfer market. — Dougie (@54Beats44) April 3, 2020

What a player.

My first ever Rangers hero #doubleshuffle 💙 — Shug the Dug (@sha86475352) April 3, 2020

Great memories indeed, saying that, you gave us plenty Mark! Was privileged enough to watch you live 🔴⚪️🔵 — Iain 🇬🇧 (@J1STME) April 3, 2020

A joy to watch Mark. 🔴⚪🔵 — Thomas Ross (@coopotb72) April 3, 2020

One of my heroes growing up, what a player 💙 — 🇬🇧David Whyte (@DavidWhyte1872) April 3, 2020

Some player u were @MEW1934 — Alan Kerrigan (@alan_kerrigan88) April 3, 2020

He was a joy to watch vastly underrated in England — RAB SNEDDON (@redtiptales) April 3, 2020

Magnificent goal by a magnificent talent. — David Johnstone (@DavidJo09662419) April 3, 2020

Have you heard Ally McCoist’s latest hilarious story about Gazza?