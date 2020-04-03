Loads of Rangers fans have been reacting to a tweet from “magnificent talent” Mark Walters, after the 55 year-old responded to winning the Gers’ goal of the day on Friday.
With no end in sight for current break in the action, football fans are having to find other ways to get their fix, and Rangers’ social media team are certainly doing their best to help out.
The club have been sharing a ‘goal of the day’ each day, and Friday’s edition went to none other than Walters, who spent four years at Ibrox before moving to Liverpool.
Walters won three league titles and two League Cups during his time in light blue, scoring 32 Premiership goals and acquiring an incredible League Cup hit rate of 11 strikes in 13 appearances (Soccerbase).
His effort against Aberdeen, in which he showed tremendous poise and skill, had fans drooling on Friday, and even more so after the man himself shared the post.
You can check out the goal and some of the best Twitter reactions down below…
Hero
— The Famous (@___thefamous) April 3, 2020
Superb goal. Talent like that these days would be £60m in transfer market.
— Dougie (@54Beats44) April 3, 2020
What a player.
My first ever Rangers hero #doubleshuffle 💙
— Shug the Dug (@sha86475352) April 3, 2020
Great memories indeed, saying that, you gave us plenty Mark! Was privileged enough to watch you live 🔴⚪️🔵
— Iain 🇬🇧 (@J1STME) April 3, 2020
A joy to watch Mark. 🔴⚪🔵
— Thomas Ross (@coopotb72) April 3, 2020
One of my heroes growing up, what a player 💙
— 🇬🇧David Whyte (@DavidWhyte1872) April 3, 2020
Some player u were @MEW1934
— Alan Kerrigan (@alan_kerrigan88) April 3, 2020
He was a joy to watch vastly underrated in England
— RAB SNEDDON (@redtiptales) April 3, 2020
Magnificent goal by a magnificent talent.
— David Johnstone (@DavidJo09662419) April 3, 2020
