Rangers fans react as club post footage of iconic Nikica Jelavic goal

Loads of Rangers fans have reacted after the club shared footage of an iconic Ibrox goal involving Nikica Jelavic and Carlos Bocanegra.

The Gers have fallen behind their arch-rivals in recent years, and while they are certainly on an upwards trajectory with Steven Gerrard at the helm, that hasn’t stopped the Ibrox faithful from reminiscing about better times.

Light Blues were loving the re-broadcast of the 2002 Scottish Cup final this weekend, and the latest ‘goal of the day’ has delighted supporters as well, as they took to Twitter to react to an iconic Jelavic goal.

The 34 year-old scored 36 goals and provided 15 assists during his time in Glasgow, winning the Premiership title and the League Cup.

His first-time volley against Hearts was perhaps his most memorable goal, as he side-footed a delightful finish into the bottom corner after an incredible long pass from Bocanegra.

You can find some of the best Twitter reactions to the club’s post down below…

Could watch this goal all day. Unbelievable control Most people would’ve swung a volley at it and 99/100 would’ve skied over the bar He passes it into the corner of the goal as if it was a 2 yard pass and not a ball over the top, from our own half 😂😂 — R̳a̳n̳g̳e̳r̳s̳S̳p̳a̳r̳e̳s̳s̳ (@RangersSparess) April 6, 2020

What about the pass? straight onto his foot…amazing.@RangersFC — brian philip (@brianphilip1973) April 6, 2020

Very underrated player! — sɹıɐʇsɹɐƆ-uoʇɐԀ ʍǝɹpu∀ (@andrewpc396) April 6, 2020

Class player👏 — Rangers FC (@RangersFC_ESP) April 6, 2020

They simply don’t make them like that anymore, Fact 🇭🇷 — Aide (@AideMcFarland72) April 6, 2020

God what a player he was — Nathan (@nathanj3001) April 6, 2020

Absolutely ridiculous technique.

No bad ball from Bocanegra 👏🔴⚪🔵 — Shug the Dug (@sha86475352) April 6, 2020

Outrageous goal — Jimmy Finlayson Loyal (@Oilypants) April 6, 2020

