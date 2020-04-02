 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Rangers News
Rangers fans react as club set to open season ticket sales

Rangers fans react as club set to open season ticket sales

by Ben Goodwin share
1 minute read 2/4/2020 | 01:15pm

Loads of Rangers fans have been reacting to the club’s decision to begin selling season tickets from next week.

The Ibrox outfit have opted not to delay season ticket sales despite the current chaos surrounding football.

The Gers are one of few clubs to have made no wage cuts or announcements about plans to save money during the suspension of the Scottish Premiership, something which led to heavy criticism from Chris Sutton this week.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015

However, it now appears as though they have found their route to easing finance concerns by allowing fans to start buying season tickets for next year from next week.

Fans have been split on the news, as one supporter said it is an “absolutely shambolic decision from the club if true” when the rumours first began on Twitter, and it has since been confirmed true by The Daily Record.

Other fans have been agreeing with the decision as they take pride in supporting the club financially in a time of need.

Either way, you can find some of the best Twitter reactions down below…

Rangers fans were in full agreement with Simon Jordan’s damning comments yesterday

Article title: Rangers fans react as club set to open season ticket sales

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 