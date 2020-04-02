Rangers fans react as club set to open season ticket sales

Loads of Rangers fans have been reacting to the club’s decision to begin selling season tickets from next week.

The Ibrox outfit have opted not to delay season ticket sales despite the current chaos surrounding football.

The Gers are one of few clubs to have made no wage cuts or announcements about plans to save money during the suspension of the Scottish Premiership, something which led to heavy criticism from Chris Sutton this week.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

However, it now appears as though they have found their route to easing finance concerns by allowing fans to start buying season tickets for next year from next week.

Fans have been split on the news, as one supporter said it is an “absolutely shambolic decision from the club if true” when the rumours first began on Twitter, and it has since been confirmed true by The Daily Record.

Other fans have been agreeing with the decision as they take pride in supporting the club financially in a time of need.

Either way, you can find some of the best Twitter reactions down below…

This is an absolutely shambolic decision from the club, if true. Not only do we not know what is happening with football but there are a lot of people in the country with no or lesser income at the moment. This is likely an attempt to avoid furloughing staff but come on! — Every other Saturday (@CF3Loyal) April 1, 2020

Pay it and back the club 🇬🇧🇬🇧👍 — Duncan (@dlr31318) April 1, 2020

Asking fans to shell out money for season tickets at this time is wrong,many fans will not have ability to pay because they do not have any income,a lot wont have jobs after this pandemic is over,thoughtless,club will take flack for this and rightly so. — Thomas McEwan (@thenextday13) April 1, 2020

Take my money 👍 — stewart sutherland (@stewartsutherl1) April 1, 2020

Is this an April fools lol — Ollie Oliver (@OllieOl64259081) April 1, 2020

I can perfectly understand that folk will have finance issues & hopefully facilities will be put in place to help with that but why do some need to know what’s happening with the rest of this season before deciding whether to renew? — Billy Brotherston (@Bi11y04) April 1, 2020

I’d buy a couple in a heartbeat 👍🏻 🔴⚪️🔵 — Stuart McKinlay (@StuartSmck1) April 2, 2020

Clubs still have to proceed as normal and prepare for the following season..i dont think next seasons fixtures will be in doubt as this season will be declared void soon with no titles or relagation — James (@55coming2020) April 1, 2020

Rangers fans were in full agreement with Simon Jordan’s damning comments yesterday…