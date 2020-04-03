Rangers fans react to Ally McCoist’s hilarious League Cup final story

Loads of Rangers fans have been reacting to some hilarious comments from Ally McCoist, who shared a story on TalkSPORT of his time at Ibrox with Paul Gascoigne.

You didn’t really think McCoist was running out of amazing stories about Gazza, did you?

The former Gers target man was back on TalkSPORT again on Thursday, reeling out yet another classic encounter from his days alongside one of the most talented and enigmatic players of all time.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can ou name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

This time, the ex-striker revealed a bust-up between the pair that led to a victory in the 1996 League Cup final, explaining how a misunderstanding over where to pass the ball escalated: “I ran up and I grabbed him by the scruff of the neck and I said: ‘You ever try to make a fool of me in front of 60,000 again, and I’ll rip your head off!’

“He said to me: ‘Is that right? Let’s get this sorted out right now!’”

He continued to explain how Walter Smith demanded they stop arguing at half-time, only to grab Gascoigne by the scruff of the neck and hang him up on a coat peg.

“Eventually when it calmed down Gazza got up, went out of the dressing room and straight into the director’s room – in his gear by the way! – and had a whiskey.

“He threw it down his neck, came back into the dressing room, sat down, Walter did his team talk, he walked out for the second half and he scored two goals. He was unbelievable.”

Of course, it was McCoist himself who scored the other two goals in the epic 4-3 encounter, also playing a part in Gazza’s late winner.

Did Rangers sell Candeias too soon?

Yes Vote No Vote

Fans on Twitter have been loving the tale, praising Gazza as “the ultimate football maverick” while one supporter admitted it is “sad” that stories such as these won’t exist in football anymore. Check out some of the best responses down below…

So sad that stories like this won’t exist in the future — Jim (@jamsey55) April 2, 2020

I was at that game and gazza in the 2nd half was unreal genius of a man — thebigdogWATP (@BigdogWATP) April 2, 2020

@DavieMcBlue the Gazza stories are different class! — Ross McNeil (@RossMcNeil88) April 2, 2020

Gazza, the ultimate football maverick. What a talent — Simon Walker (@SimonGW33) April 2, 2020

Gascoigne was unplayable that day. Hearts had a right good side as well — mark (@boydy81) April 2, 2020

Ha Ha..WOW!! — Java Craig (@javacraig) April 3, 2020

Rangers fans fume after St Mirren’s CEO reveals his title verdict…