Rangers fans react to club post about 2012 legends match

Loads of Rangers fans have been reacting to a post from the club’s official Twitter account, as they shared highlights from a legends match against AC Milan.

Due to current events, clubs have been forced to discover unique ways to keep their fans engaged and fill the rather large football-shaped void in everyone’s lives.

Cameo Clubs: Which obscure teams did these football legends play for?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 19 Legends of the game don't come much bigger than Pelé but which of these clubs did he end his illustrious career with? New York Cosmos Santos Fort Lauderdale Strikers Happy Valley

For some, this has meant an enormous FIFA tournament, while for others it has meant re-broadcasting old games as if they are live. At Rangers, the club’s social media team have been hard at work finding all sorts of archive footage for supporters to enjoy, producing a goal of the day each day along highlights of iconic matches on their Twitter account.

While the goal of the day on Tuesday went to Ally McCoist’s Old Firm strike at Hampden Park, fans were drawn to a different strike from the now 57 year-old, fawning over footage from when a legends XI took down AC Milan.

The Gers icons won 1-0 back in 2012 courtesy of McCoist’s vintage header, beating a Milan side containing legends like Paolo Maldini and Franco Baresi.

Who is better?

Nathaniel Clyne Vote James Tavernier Vote

You can find some of the best Twitter reactions down below…

WOW – That lineup/management. Stuff of dreams. — Chommy (@ChommyT) March 30, 2020

If this doesn’t make you smile then a don’t know what will 🙂 — Jamba (@JambaWATP21) March 30, 2020

The movement inside the box is unbelievable, best striker I’ve ever seen play for Rangers, by a mile. — Andy Maclean (@AndyMaclean45) March 30, 2020

Movement then shoulder on the defender to get the half yard and perfect finish. By a mile best goal scorer I ever saw — Ahcouldonlygettheclubdeck (@m6134n) March 30, 2020

The movement by McCoist for that goal was brilliant 👍 — Jamie Reid (@BigJamieReid) March 30, 2020

Gers fans, what do you think about the latest links to a replacement for James Tavernier?