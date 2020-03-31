Loads of Rangers fans have been reacting to a post from the club’s official Twitter account, as they shared highlights from a legends match against AC Milan.
Due to current events, clubs have been forced to discover unique ways to keep their fans engaged and fill the rather large football-shaped void in everyone’s lives.
For some, this has meant an enormous FIFA tournament, while for others it has meant re-broadcasting old games as if they are live. At Rangers, the club’s social media team have been hard at work finding all sorts of archive footage for supporters to enjoy, producing a goal of the day each day along highlights of iconic matches on their Twitter account.
While the goal of the day on Tuesday went to Ally McCoist’s Old Firm strike at Hampden Park, fans were drawn to a different strike from the now 57 year-old, fawning over footage from when a legends XI took down AC Milan.
The Gers icons won 1-0 back in 2012 courtesy of McCoist’s vintage header, beating a Milan side containing legends like Paolo Maldini and Franco Baresi.
You can find some of the best Twitter reactions down below…
Chills 💙 pic.twitter.com/XR7f6Q1U1D
— JG83 🏡 #StayHomeSaveLives (@JE83GRY) March 30, 2020
WOW – That lineup/management. Stuff of dreams.
— Chommy (@ChommyT) March 30, 2020
If this doesn’t make you smile then a don’t know what will 🙂
— Jamba (@JambaWATP21) March 30, 2020
The movement inside the box is unbelievable, best striker I’ve ever seen play for Rangers, by a mile.
— Andy Maclean (@AndyMaclean45) March 30, 2020
Movement then shoulder on the defender to get the half yard and perfect finish. By a mile best goal scorer I ever saw
— Ahcouldonlygettheclubdeck (@m6134n) March 30, 2020
The movement by McCoist for that goal was brilliant 👍
— Jamie Reid (@BigJamieReid) March 30, 2020
