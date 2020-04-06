Rangers fans react to Peter Lovenkrands’ cup final Instagram post

Loads of Rangers fans have reacted to something Peter Lovenkrands posted on Instagram, as the former Ibrox hero was clearly enjoying the broadcast of his iconic cup final performance this weekend.

With no proper football to entertain us at the moment, clubs and broadcasters alike have had to resort to showing old matches to keep fans entertained, and the 2002 Scottish Cup final was shown on BBC this weekend.

The Gers triumphed 3-2 over Celtic courtesy of a brace from Lovenkrands, with the Dane’s winning strike coming with virtually the final touch of the game, heading home from a Neil McCann cross just seconds before the 90-minute mark.

The 40 year-old, who is now coach for the reserves side at Ibrox, was watching the match along with fans on Instagram, live streaming his reaction to the winning goal.

Unsurprisingly, supporters were absolutely loving it, as they took to Twitter to share their joy, and you can find some of the best responses down below…

😂😂😂😂 brilliant, love it ♥️💙🇬🇧 — Johnny Jedi 72 (@JohnJohnboy721) April 5, 2020

Top class 😍 — UberScooter (@UberTuber2) April 5, 2020

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏🔴⚪️🔵🏆 — Gary Johnstone (@garyj85) April 5, 2020

😂….👏👏👏👏…💙…👍… stay safe — Jdavid madden (@bluedaveM) April 5, 2020

I hugged the guy in the seat next to me who happened to be Andy Cameron 😂 — bigmotherfifer (@bigmotherfifer) April 5, 2020

I see you Kris Boyd 👀😂 — Four Lads Had a Dream (@4ladshadadream) April 5, 2020

💙🇬🇧👍 — Billy Allan (@BillyAllan14) April 5, 2020

