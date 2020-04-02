Rangers fans react to Peter Lovenkrands’ tweet

Loads of Rangers fans have been reacting to a tweet from Peter Lovenkrands, who revealed that BBC Scotland are planning to broadcast the 2002 Scottish FA Cup final.

The Old Firm is one of the most intense, respected and iconic derbies in world football, and there’s nothing quite like when the age-old foes meet in a cup final.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Can you name the player? Djamel Belmadi Ali Benardbia Nabil Bentaleb Rachid Ghezzal

Unfortunately for Steven Gerrard, this season’s League Cup final saw their arch-rivals continue their domestic dominance, but the 2002 Scottish Cup was an entirely different story.

While the aforementioned defeat was a gritty and tight match won by a single goal from a set-piece, the Gers’ memorable 2002 triumph saw five goals, including a last minute winner from Lovenkrands, his second strike of the match.

The 40 year-old won two league titles and three league cups but the 3-2 win in 2002 was his only FA Cup success.

It will be re-broadcast on Sunday evening from 19:15, report The Daily Record, and loads of fans have reacted to Lovenkrands’ delighted tweet…

Omg, when. What a day!! — Self Isolating Dave (@Nimsay1872) April 1, 2020

One of the best day’s of my life — Jackson1 (@Kjrocket80) April 1, 2020

Easily get more viewers than Ant and Dec — CraigM0808 (@craig_m0808) April 1, 2020

One of the best cup finals ever masterclass from the flying Dane too — Allan Ross (@AllanRo30526638) April 1, 2020

Absolutely magic day!!! — Matt Macgillivray (@Muttchoo) April 1, 2020

What a day that was! @GaryKir37008835 — Bally (@BALLYSEAGAL) April 1, 2020

Favourite game I’ve ever been at 🥰 pic.twitter.com/An40AYF9EK — C A (@adairzo72) April 1, 2020

Chris Sutton’s comments have annoyed loads of Rangers fans…