Rangers fans react to potential boost in title hopes

Loads of Rangers fans have been reacting to news that could keep their title hopes alive, with a little help from their arch-rivals.

Steven Gerrard’s side currently sit 13 points off the pace in the Premiership, but the Gers do have a game in hand, and the latest update from The Daily Record could hand the Ibrox outfit a golden chance to get back in the race.

According to the report, Celtic will actually support calls to keep the season alive by delaying any decision the SFA make until at least the end of the month.

Reports last week had suggested that SPFL chiefs were set for crisis talks following the news that the Belgian Jupiler League has concluded their season – results will stand as they are in Belgium, meaning Club Brugge will be crowned as champions.

It appears as though that won’t happen in Scotland though – the Record’s update states that Rangers were angered by suggestions the campaign could be ended early, and UEFA have also threatened to “blackball” all Belgian clubs from European competition in light of their decision.

You can find some of the best Twitter reactions from Ibrox down below, where one fan suspects UEFA laying down the gauntlet in Belgium has backed their rivals into a corner…

They have zero option. UEFA have said sporting integrity is paramount. That and the threat of losing european football and european money has backed them into a corner. Well done UEFA 👏👏👏 — RyanClarkKent 1872 💎 (@1872Rck) April 5, 2020

Smart move Timothy. I like what you’re doing here. Make out you’re trying to win it fair and square so it can be deemed as tainted but really you’s are bricking it in case it’s deemed null and void. — Carey Mahoney (@mahoney1872) April 6, 2020

This is hilarious — Big Jock (@bigjockhere1872) April 5, 2020

Here we go 8.6 in a row — knight templar (@knightt84238993) April 6, 2020

Ahahaha- clearly they know it will be tainted 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — stevo (@stephen66991515) April 6, 2020

