Lots of Rangers fans have been responding to a tweet from former Ger Nathan Oduwa, as the 24 year-old shared a picture of himself from his days at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard has made clever use of the loan market since his arrival in Glasgow, signing players like Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi on temporary deals with views to permanent moves – fans will of course hope that Hagi follows in Kent’s footsteps and secures a long-term switch this summer.

That said, not every loan star turns into a big success story, and the loan market can often be a perilous place for young players to be, jumping around from club to club without ever really making enough of a mark to earn a permanent place.

That’s exactly what has happened to former Ger Oduwa, who has played for eight different clubs despite only turning 24 earlier this month. The winger enjoyed an impressive spell in Glasgow during the 2015-16 campaign, joining on loan from Tottenham and registering two goals and five assists, and is now plying his trade for Dundalk in the Irish Premier League.

Will Hagi be at Rangers next season?

Yes Vote No Vote

With no real football to keep fans and players entertained, people on social media have been sharing pictures from their time in the game, whether it be as supporter, pundit or player, and Oduwa elected to join the viral challenge with a photo from his Rangers days.

Here’s how the Light Blues fans on Twitter responded…

It was a joy to watch you play for @RangersFC just a shame the hammer throwers, and thugs chased you out the game up here. Always welcome to come back & catch a game. Once a bear, always a bear. Wish you well for your future. — and Smith must score 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@SmithScore) March 29, 2020

Most technically gifted player I’ve seen what happens to him — Shane (@shane_b15) March 30, 2020

I sincerely hope Morelos got a red for this….😏 — CammyTheFatMod (@mcneish75) March 29, 2020

You missing the rangers big guy? 🔴⚪️🔵 — Littsy92 (@jamie_litts) March 29, 2020

Miss u — carlinski (@_72_rfc) March 30, 2020

I think your photo should be entitled “welcome to Scottish football” 😱😃👍 — SMcLucas ❤ OUR NHS ❤🙏 (@StevenMcLucas) March 30, 2020

