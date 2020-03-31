Rangers fans slam Keith Jackson’s exclusive interview with Jim McColl

Loads of Rangers fans are reacting to an interview with Jim McColl, slamming the reporting of his comments on a potential takeover of the club.

Dave King officially left his post at Rangers on Friday as the club announced his replacement in Douglas Park, who will serve as interim chairman.

Since then, rumours of more changes behind the scenes have been rife, with fans loving links to former player and manager Graeme Souness while there has also reportedly been interest from Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group.

It was McColl who originally revealed the interest from FSG, and The Daily Record‘s Keith Jackson claimed on Monday that he would clear up the comments with an exclusive interview from McColl, promising “the truth about his plans for Rangers”.

However, McColl’s words to Jackson seem to suggest he doesn’t really have any “plans for Rangers” at all, as he said: “I don’t want the world thinking I’m about to buy Rangers at this time. That’s not the case.

“It’s not a live issue just now but that’s not to say it couldn’t become a live one in the future. That doesn’t mean it’s something for the long-term either. It could be something that comes up in the medium term.”

Clearly then, McColl is not about to jump feet first into a takeover or even supply financial backing for the club, and unsurprisingly fans have been left annoyed by the reporting of these comments, labelling it as “nonsense” and calling McColl “an asset stripper”.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions down below…

How timely is this story after your tweet yesterday about Dave King self isolating to leave Rangers (even though he announced he was leaving in November) — Scottie (@scott_e716) March 31, 2020

Completely pointless article. When he mentioned the current world pandemic, did you suggest he was over reacting? — . (@Beesh24240265) March 31, 2020

Nonsense really Keith with no real point for a story. The guys all talk. Likes sound of his own voice . More an asset stripper these days. No thanks — Simon (@simon1872) March 31, 2020

Interview in full…and he really says nothing! — Ace Fearty😷 (@Frydays71) March 31, 2020

Interview? Was it a short message he left on yer voicemail. The whole thing basically is a non-story and had there been football on at the weekend we’d have heard very little on it. — Robert Clark (@TenementLight) March 31, 2020

and the bullet points are…. he’s promised nothing. There is no news in this. — Michael Dickson (@Michael15013412) March 31, 2020

