 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Rangers News
Rangers fans fuming by latest SPFL news

Rangers fans fuming by latest SPFL news

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 29/4/2020 | 06:45pm

Rangers’ battle with the SPFL continues to rumble on and fans over at Ibrox have been left absolutely fuming by the latest announcement.

The Scottish Professional Football League board have released a statement questioning the need for an internal investigation into the premature end to the season after the Glasgow-based side sparked a general meeting.

A football legend: Can you get over 80% on this Gazza quiz? Find out now…

1 of 15

Where was Paul Gascoigne born?

All 42 member clubs will vote on May 12th to decide whether or not an external review of the circumstances to cut short the campaign was conducted fairly – this comes after Dundee altered their vote to pass the decision.

It could affect the end to the Scottish Premiership season.

The board’s letter highlights a risk of “recrimination and division” and this has riled up the Gers faithful with many voicing their anger on Twitter this week.

How should the SPFL season end?

Null and void

Null and void

Award current standings

Award current standings

Restart when plausible

Restart when plausible

Rangers currently sit second in the standings, some 13 points off the league leaders and would need an almighty collapse to turn things around.

Here’s what fans have been saying…

AND in other news, Alan Hutton supports Rangers move for 21 y/o starlet…

Article title: Rangers fans fuming by latest SPFL news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 