Rangers fans fuming by latest SPFL news

Rangers’ battle with the SPFL continues to rumble on and fans over at Ibrox have been left absolutely fuming by the latest announcement.

The Scottish Professional Football League board have released a statement questioning the need for an internal investigation into the premature end to the season after the Glasgow-based side sparked a general meeting.

All 42 member clubs will vote on May 12th to decide whether or not an external review of the circumstances to cut short the campaign was conducted fairly – this comes after Dundee altered their vote to pass the decision.

It could affect the end to the Scottish Premiership season.

The board’s letter highlights a risk of “recrimination and division” and this has riled up the Gers faithful with many voicing their anger on Twitter this week.

Rangers currently sit second in the standings, some 13 points off the league leaders and would need an almighty collapse to turn things around.

Here’s what fans have been saying…

I’m astounded at the utter desperation in their wording….Rangers must be sitting on something substantial and damning — John Alexander (@johnale26465604) April 28, 2020

Let’s be honest – that open letter was written by someone who wears trousers without a belt. pic.twitter.com/whwsaP5gU3 — GraemeWithNoName (@GraemeNotMurty) April 28, 2020

We’ve really got them by the balls. — kev anderson (@anderson_kev) April 28, 2020

Guilty as hell everyone if them https://t.co/T9H7yTobH0 — Zander West (@beagletone) April 28, 2020

It’s the equivalent of a 5 year olds temper tantrum after you’ve chastised them for bad behaviour. Genuinely pathetic and concerning — Ninja. (@NinjaMan54) April 28, 2020

They had no problem trying to hand out titles whilst people are dying so to use that now trying to get people to back off them is such hypocrisy. — The invisible man (@S_The_Invisible) April 28, 2020

Signed by at least 3 direct benefactors of the said vote too , laughable the insinuation at the end that any enquiry is a waste of money — Geewiz1889 (@sgrant229) April 28, 2020

Corrupt the lot off them. — BawBags FC (@Mentalfather79) April 28, 2020

