Rangers fans slam Tony Fitzpatrick’s calls for SPFL season to end

Loads of Rangers fans have been reacting to some comments from Tony Fitzpatrick, as the St Mirren CEO said the last words any Ibrox supporter wants to hear.

A report from The Daily Record on Thursday evening revealed that an SPFL summit could soon crown Celtic as champions. According to Keith Jackson, ‘null and void’ is simply not on the table and league chiefs will hold conference calls next week to discuss whether the season should be ended, in which case results would stand.

And Fitzpatrick, a legend at St Mirren and now the Saints CEO, believes the campaign should end so that the focus can shift to improving the future Scottish football.

Via The Glasgow Times, he said: “This season is done. People don’t like it, but it’s done, so why not make the decision?

“There’s been 30 games played, so I’m not in favour of making the season null and void, that would be criminal. But I think this is maybe an opportunity to try out something different.

“I’d like to see a 16-team Premiership, but even if it was just Dundee United and Inverness who came up, we do away with relegation and give Celtic the title, that would work for me.”

Of course, this solution would conveniently absolve St Mirren of any relegation threat, as the Simple Digital Arena outfit are currently in the bottom six, just two wins clear of last place in the division.

And while Rangers are 13 points behind in the title race, they do have a game in hand and two Old Firms left to play, so it is certainly not ridiculous to suggest the league is not finished.

Take a look at some of the best Twitter reactions down below, where the Light Blues were less than impressed by Fitzpatrick’s verdict…

he was an outsider in the ‘give Celtic the title’ stakes but unsurprising when you think about it — Scott Cameron (@Cammy26_2) April 2, 2020

No relegation but give the top team the league? So that means for every league right? Wonder what team he sides with?! — Kev Alston (@eckyalston) April 2, 2020

A man called “Tony Fitzpatrick” sides with Celtic, i’m shocked, I really am 😂 — Jigger (@JiggerJ1) April 2, 2020

This is all very interesting but I’m not convinced until we hear what the managers of Maidenhead Utd and Isle Of Man under 14’s have to say. — David (@Smithyfive) April 2, 2020

Yet another Tim steps into the breach. Pathetic — william cassidy (@copland97) April 2, 2020

Unbelievable: Scum get the title as that’s right but we just remodel the entirety of the leagues as we shouldn’t relegate anyone 🤯 — Darren (@millheughman) April 2, 2020

Wow they really need to try harder 😂😂😂 — Alex marshall (@aldo19381) April 2, 2020

