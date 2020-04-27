 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rangers fans react to club announcement

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 27/4/2020 | 07:00pm

Some Rangers fans have been backing the club this weekend after a statement was released early Sunday evening reiterating their intentions to produce evidence against the SPFL.

The Ibrox-based outfit want an independent investigation of the Scottish Premiership following their resolution to cut the season early and have previously claimed that they have a “dossier of evidence” and proof of teams being “bullied” by the SPFL to vote in favour of the resolution.

Dundee retracted their ‘no’ vote and backed the SPFL’s proposal to cut short the lower-league season with it being passed with an 81% majority and as a result, it has provided a mandate for the Premiership to be finished early.

Rangers’ call for an investigation would need 32 of the 42 member clubs in agreement for it to pass via a ballot.

As things currently stand, the Gers sit second in the standings some 13 points behind the league leaders, although they do possess a game in hand on their arch-rivals.

Here’s how supporters have been reacting to the latest announcement…

