Some Rangers fans have been backing the club this weekend after a statement was released early Sunday evening reiterating their intentions to produce evidence against the SPFL.

The Ibrox-based outfit want an independent investigation of the Scottish Premiership following their resolution to cut the season early and have previously claimed that they have a “dossier of evidence” and proof of teams being “bullied” by the SPFL to vote in favour of the resolution.

Dundee retracted their ‘no’ vote and backed the SPFL’s proposal to cut short the lower-league season with it being passed with an 81% majority and as a result, it has provided a mandate for the Premiership to be finished early.

Rangers’ call for an investigation would need 32 of the 42 member clubs in agreement for it to pass via a ballot.

As things currently stand, the Gers sit second in the standings some 13 points behind the league leaders, although they do possess a game in hand on their arch-rivals.

Here’s how supporters have been reacting to the latest announcement…

That’s a minute of my life I won’t get back. Pointless. — Richy 🕺🏼 (@RichyCD7) April 26, 2020

Does the new PR guy know he doesn’t have to release a statement every day? — Chairman Lmao ☭ (@BenTheTim) April 26, 2020

Just release it and speed the process up, not even to the public, to the rest of the parties conferenced then if it’s damming ye get the backing required, just now it’s hear say, — John Belton (@johnbelton1) April 26, 2020

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🔴⚪️🔵 — True Blues Loyal®️™️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TrueBluesLoyal) April 26, 2020

Sue Perb — KennyGrfc (@kennygrfc) April 26, 2020

Exactly. Our evidence. We’ll submit it, when we see fit, not to suit the lying SPFL — Big Jock Knew (@Hampden86) April 26, 2020

Nice little half volley back into the fore court there. https://t.co/mhGrqDGYVY — StevieGsBlueandWhiteArmy (@VaticanRSC) April 26, 2020

Our continued line of “we’ll show the evidence” imo is daft. It suggests some huge revelation when I’d be willing to bet the reality would be all the more mundane. https://t.co/pFNDuLr6mu — David (@DKeith0904) April 26, 2020

