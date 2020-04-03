Rangers fans stunned by Steven Gerrard’s #KTAchallenge attempt

Loads of Rangers fans have been reacting on Twitter after Steven Gerrard joined in on the #KTAchallenge, which has been set up by former Ibrox favourite Kevin Thomson.

With no proper sport to entertain us, clubs, players and pundits have taken to social media to fill the football shaped void in our lives, and thanks to Thomson, countless Rangers players past and present are sharing videos of their skills.

The former midfielder, who is now a private coach, has laid out a viral challenge on Twitter in which you must juggle a ball 50 times off a wall without it ever touching the ground, but the touches must be with the instep and must be with alternating feet.

Barry Ferguson impressed fans with his attempt on Thursday, but Gerrard has gone one better, as the gaffer barely even moved from his starting position while doing the challenge.

Take a look at the video and some of the best Twitter reactions down below, where one fan called him an “absolute baller”…

Best thing about that Kev is he barely moves from his starting point, touch and control immaculate That’s what mine is as like but sadly didn’t record 🙁 👀 — Four Lads Had a Dream (@4ladshadadream) April 2, 2020

The don’t get better than that Kev. Best player to ever pull on a pair of boots in my eyes ⚽️ — RG (@RyanGayRGS) April 2, 2020

Rolls Royce 🔥🔥🔥 — alan mcdonald (@ajmc1066) April 2, 2020

Bossed it, let’s get this world wide thommo — Ian (@Ianmack67915296) April 2, 2020

Gerrard was a joke . What a player he was had everything — Chrissy Piper (@ChrisCPiper) April 2, 2020

Effortless from the gaffer!! 🔥 No bad wee house too 😮😂 — Thelionbrand (@thelionbrand) April 2, 2020

Class👏👏 — Rangers FC (@RangersFC_ESP) April 2, 2020

Boys an absolute baller. 👍⚽ — Paul David Henderson (@calkaycody) April 2, 2020

