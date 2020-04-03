 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rangers fans stunned by Steven Gerrard's #KTAchallenge attempt

by Ben Goodwin share
1 minute read 3/4/2020 | 11:11am

Loads of Rangers fans have been reacting on Twitter after Steven Gerrard joined in on the #KTAchallenge, which has been set up by former Ibrox favourite Kevin Thomson.

With no proper sport to entertain us, clubs, players and pundits have taken to social media to fill the football shaped void in our lives, and thanks to Thomson, countless Rangers players past and present are sharing videos of their skills.

The former midfielder, who is now a private coach, has laid out a viral challenge on Twitter in which you must juggle a ball 50 times off a wall without it ever touching the ground, but the touches must be with the instep and must be with alternating feet.

Barry Ferguson impressed fans with his attempt on Thursday, but Gerrard has gone one better, as the gaffer barely even moved from his starting position while doing the challenge.

Take a look at the video and some of the best Twitter reactions down below, where one fan called him an “absolute baller”…

Rangers fans, check out Ferguson’s attempt at the challenge here!

