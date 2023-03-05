Glasgow Rangers' transfer business under former director of football Mark Allen was mixed at best. The likes of Connor Goldson, Borna Barisic, and Joe Aribo have all been major successes in a Rangers jersey, with the Ibrox side even securing £10m for the Nigerian midfielder last summer.

However, there were more duds than success stories, with players such as Eros Grezda and Jake Hastie having next to no impact at the Light Blues and vast sums of money were wasted on transfer fees and wages during his two years at the club.

At the time, signing Filip Helander for £4m was looked upon as a deal that could benefit the Ibrox side for years to come, with the Swede aiming to form a solid defensive duo with Goldson.

Unfortunately, just three and a half years after his arrival, his valuation has plummeted due to a series of injuries that have seriously impacted his game time at the club.

What is Filip Helander worth now?

The 19-cap defender enjoyed a solid first two seasons at Rangers, playing 49 matches, and was an integral part of the side that secured the club’s first Premiership title in a decade during the 2020/2021 season.

Indeed, during that historic campaign, Helander featured in 22 league matches, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.1/10 and forming a partnership with Goldson that saw the Gers concede just 13 league goals, a British record.

The 6 foot 3 titan made 1.7 tackles, 0.7 interceptions, and 2.2 clearances per game while keeping 13 clean sheets and winning 68% of his total duels, underlining just how important he was to Steven Gerrard and the onus was on him to continue this rich vein of form into the 2021/2022 season.

What should have been the cementing of a fine defensive duo at the club barely got time to showcase its true potential, as since the title-winning season, Helander has missed 89 matches.

He hasn’t played at all this term and with his contract expiring at the end of the current season, it is highly unlikely that Michael Beale will retain his services, especially when he spends more time on the treatment table than the pitch.

It’s a pity his Ibrox career has ended like this, as when he signed, the player was looked upon as someone who could become a key part of the future, however, the move has turned into a blunder with him missing so many games.

Gerrard once described the 29-year-old as a “big asset to Rangers” however over the previous 18 months, he has become more of a hindrance and this has seen his value plummet from £4m down to just €0.8M (£710k) according to Football Transfers.

The Ibrox faithful will remember his part in the title-winning campaign, overall, however, Allen looks like he made a blunder spending that much on a player who has played just 60 times for the club.