Rangers fans reminisce about historic win over Fiorentina

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 2/5/2020 | 07:45pm

It is no doubt still one of the great nights in Rangers history.

The Scottish side’s nail-biting penalty shoot-out triumph over Fiorentina in the UEFA Cup semi-final back in May 2008 is surely up there with some of the great moments the Gers have experienced.

After only drawing 0-0 in the first leg at home, Rangers travelled to Italy knowing they had a tough task to knock out a side containing the likes of Christian Vieri and Adrian Mutu on home turf.

But after holding them at bay for 120 minutes, the Scottish giants booked their place in the final after Italy legend Vieri fluffed his lines from the spot.

And with that night coming on May 1, twelve years ago, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about that incredible night and occasion.

Some Rangers fans admitted to getting a little teary-eyed at their triumph over Fiorentina.

It’s no surprise that Rangers supporters still have such fond memories of a game that happened more than a decade ago.

The side had reached the final of one of European football’s major competitions, and whilst they may not have gone on to win it in the end, it still served up some fantastic experiences along the way.

