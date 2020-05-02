Rangers fans reminisce about historic win over Fiorentina

It is no doubt still one of the great nights in Rangers history.

The Scottish side’s nail-biting penalty shoot-out triumph over Fiorentina in the UEFA Cup semi-final back in May 2008 is surely up there with some of the great moments the Gers have experienced.

After only drawing 0-0 in the first leg at home, Rangers travelled to Italy knowing they had a tough task to knock out a side containing the likes of Christian Vieri and Adrian Mutu on home turf.

But after holding them at bay for 120 minutes, the Scottish giants booked their place in the final after Italy legend Vieri fluffed his lines from the spot.

And with that night coming on May 1, twelve years ago, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about that incredible night and occasion.

Imagine being there in the stands watching that….. — ᒪᎥᗩᗰ (@LiamWATP) May 1, 2020

One of the best days of my life, that penalty going in was just… pic.twitter.com/GCaNKm6CXR — Corona_Cartel (@Pena_Cartel) May 1, 2020

What a trip and what a result. Will never forget the scenes in our end when Nacho tucked that away. — iCompare.lu (@iCompareLu) May 1, 2020

Such an incredible moment, at the end of my days Ill still remember this. — Stuart Mac (@ottleti) May 1, 2020

Gives me goosebumps every time I see this 💙 — Dave (@Nimsay1872) May 1, 2020

My favourite moment in football, absolutely unbelievable — Jason (@jasonpaulross94) May 1, 2020

Some Rangers fans admitted to getting a little teary-eyed at their triumph over Fiorentina.

The proudest I’ve been in all my years following Rangers that night in Florence. Cried with utter joy. Mental bus journey back. Smile as wide as the Clyde. — William (@copland_rd) May 1, 2020

Real football tears that night 💙 — dancing bear (@sisi_michael) May 1, 2020

Still brings a tear to the eye 💙 — David Gibson (@gibbo89) May 1, 2020

It’s no surprise that Rangers supporters still have such fond memories of a game that happened more than a decade ago.

The side had reached the final of one of European football’s major competitions, and whilst they may not have gone on to win it in the end, it still served up some fantastic experiences along the way.