Rangers fans react after update on Florian Kamberi update

After arriving on loan from Hibernian back in the January transfer window, Florian Kamberi only played a bit-part role for Rangers.

The Albanian featured just nine times for Steven Gerrard’s men, scoring one goal and providing two assists, with many of those appearances coming off the bench.

Now, Football Insider claim that Kamberi is keen to convert his loan move to Ibrox into a permanent one, and that he sees it as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” he does not want to miss out on.

After hearing about the update on the striker’s future, Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on whether the club should look to sign him on a permanent deal.

For me not good enough we need someone who can push Defoe for 2nd choice and for me it’s not him. If it happens hopefully he proves me wrong. — Gareth Brown (@GazBear77) May 29, 2020

Certainly would have no objections. Can’t see Hibs wanting him back after his comments when he came to Rangers on loan. Good squad player who can make a difference when we’re struggling, so why not? — Bob Steele (@BobSteele55) May 29, 2020

Nowhere near good enough. — RodTheProd (@RodProd16) May 29, 2020

He was a breath of fresh air and he played as if he would die for the jersey which is what we need as he will only get better and better 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 — Billy Smith (@BillySm95953583) May 29, 2020

Played better than hagi tbh — Raiden (@Raiden10831906) May 29, 2020

No. Players like him don’t win us a league. — Man out of time. (@wayside24) May 29, 2020

A couple of supporters claimed that Kamberi could be the kind of “game-changer” that gives them something different from off the bench whenever they need it.

100%. Impact sub and proved against Braga he can start and make impact. Would be missing a trick if we said no. Need squad depth, not just a strong 11 — harry james (@irn_bruu) May 29, 2020

He’d be a very good buy, gamechanger as we saw briefly this season. SG needs to play 2 up front and he could be a starter. — ken barbour (@SamLeSkull) May 30, 2020

Another couple of Rangers fans however, insisted that they would rather have Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes instead, another player the Gers have been linked with in recent weeks.

Rather have Dykes if I’m honest. He makes more of a nuisance of himself — EK80 (@antillies2001) May 29, 2020

Prefer Dykes 🇬🇧😎👍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Argyle (@Argyle33966487) May 29, 2020

With the SPFL cancelled, Kamberi didn’t get much of an opportunity to really showcase what he can do for Rangers.

Would you sign Florian Kamberi permanently?

Yes Vote No Vote

His time at Hibernian has seen him develop into a decent finisher, bagging 30 goals in 84 games, and having someone like him to compete for the starting striker role just gives Gerrard another option.