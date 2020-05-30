 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rangers fans react after update on Florian Kamberi update

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 30/5/2020 | 10:45am

After arriving on loan from Hibernian back in the January transfer window, Florian Kamberi only played a bit-part role for Rangers.

The Albanian featured just nine times for Steven Gerrard’s men, scoring one goal and providing two assists, with many of those appearances coming off the bench.

Now, Football Insider claim that Kamberi is keen to convert his loan move to Ibrox into a permanent one, and that he sees it as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” he does not want to miss out on.

After hearing about the update on the striker’s future, Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on whether the club should look to sign him on a permanent deal.

A couple of supporters claimed that Kamberi could be the kind of “game-changer” that gives them something different from off the bench whenever they need it.

Another couple of Rangers fans however, insisted that they would rather have Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes instead, another player the Gers have been linked with in recent weeks.

With the SPFL cancelled, Kamberi didn’t get much of an opportunity to really showcase what he can do for Rangers.

His time at Hibernian has seen him develop into a decent finisher, bagging 30 goals in 84 games, and having someone like him to compete for the starting striker role just gives Gerrard another option.

