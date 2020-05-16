Rangers would “seriously think” about letting Glen Kamara leave

Speaking to Football Insider, Alan Hutton has claimed Rangers would “seriously think” about selling Glen Kamara this summer if they received a big-money bid for him.

What did he say?

The Finland international has been a virtual ever-present for Steven Gerrard’s side this season, making 39 appearances across all competitions. The 24-year-old has proven himself to be great value for money for the club, after initially arriving for a measly £50k.

Reports in recent weeks have claimed that Ligue 1 side Marseille are lining up a swoop for the midfielder this summer, and that Kamara is now being valued at around €10m (£8.8m).

After hearing about the French outfit’s interest, Hutton claimed that Rangers could potentially cash in on their ace, and make some big profit. He said: “It’s unbelievable. Really, from a financial point of view at Rangers, that’s what you’re looking to do. Unearth a gem, get him in, get him playing well and then kind of move him on for a decent sum of money. It would be amazing value if they were to sell him.

“He’s come in and he’s done unbelievably well. From Dundee, to make that step up to a massive team and play week in, week out, especially in Europe and stuff, I think he’s done excellent. He’s still got plenty of time on his hands but ultimately I think everybody’s got a price on your head no matter who you are. If somebody was to come in with a concrete offer at the figures we’re talking, I’m sure Rangers would seriously think about taking it.”

Decision

Whilst Gerrard’s side could make a potentially tasty profit on their midfielder, the real question is whether Rangers would benefit more from actually keeping him, rather than selling him and trying to find an adequate replacement.

That will be the key decision that the club will have to make if Marseille or any other side put in an offer for Kamara, but it’s a testament to their recruitment team that a player they bought for absolute pittance, is being talked about as someone who could fetch almost £10m.

A lot of credit goes to those involved behind the scenes at the club.