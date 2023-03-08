Glasgow Rangers travel away from home to face Hibernian in the Premiership tonight as Michael Beale aims to continue his unbeaten start to life in the Scottish top-flight.

The Light Blues are nine points off the top of the table and a late title charge, with 27 games already played, may not be a realistic ask of the team at this point.

Rangers face off against Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup on Sunday and that clash could take priority this week as the competition may be their last chance to end the season with a trophy.

Therefore, Beale could make some alterations to the starting XI that beat Kilmarnock 3-1 last time out with a view to the game at the weekend.

What is the predicted XI for Rangers against Hibernian?

We predict the Light Blues head coach will make three alterations to the XI by bringing in Jon McLaughlin, Glen Kamara, and Adam Devine against Hibernian, after he confirmed that there are no fresh injury issues to deal with.

Firstly, McLaughlin has not played since the 4th of February and it seems unlikely that the manager would then throw him in for a quarter-final clash on Sunday, which could open the door for him to start tonight and afford Allan McGregor a rest so as to not overwork the veteran.

Kamara, who was once hailed as "lightning-quick" by former Dundee United boss Neil McCann, could come in to replace Ryan Jack after the Scotsman struggled at the weekend.

The 31-year-old lost six of his seven individual duels and failed to create a single chance from midfield, whilst the Finland international has won 48% of his battles and created one chance per game in the Premiership this term, and this could result in him being ditched for this match.

Finally, James Tavernier could be rested, having started all 27 league matches to date, ahead of the quarter-final and this would afford academy right-back Devine the chance to step up and show what he can do in his favoured position.

The 19-year-old averaged 1.2 key passes per game and won 55% of his duels in five Premiership outings at left-back earlier this season and could take his game to another level by being played on his strong, right, foot.