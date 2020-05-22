Rangers’ permanent move for Ianis Hagi in “final stages”

After joining Rangers on an initial six-month loan deal from Genk, Ianis Hagi has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Ibrox.

Son of Romania legend Gheorghe Hagi, the 21-year-old has scored three times and provided two assists in just 12 games across all competitions.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard waxed lyrical about the starlet after he scored in a 2-1 victory over Hibernian back in February, saying: “His second half performance deserved to win the match. Ianis is a top talent. He’s a brave player. He’ll receive the ball in any situation, in any area of the pitch. Even if he makes a mistake, he won’t shy away.”

And now, Romanian journalist Emanuel Rosu has revealed on Twitter that Hagi’s permanent move to the Gers is inching ever closer.

Ianis Hagi’s move to Rangers on a permanent deal is in the final stages of settlement. Like I told you two weeks ago, the player’s wish was to play for Rangers no matter what offer comes his way. He made it clear to his representatives and to both Rangers and Genk. — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) May 21, 2020

This would certainly be a major coup for Gerrard and co.

Would signing Ianis Hagi be Rangers' most important summer transfer?

Yes Vote No Vote

Hagi’s early performances for the Scottish side would surely have drawn admiring glances from across Europe, so for them to potentially secure his long-term future, is a piece of great business.