Rangers fans buzzing after Ianis Hagi’s permanent move confirmed

One of the undoubted bright sparks of Rangers’ campaign this year, Ianis Hagi has finally joined the club on a permanent deal.

The starlet joined the club on loan from Belgian outfit KRC Genk, and had been in inspired form for Steven Gerrard’s side in the short time he has been at Ibrox, netting three times and providing two assists in 12 games.

Speaking after the confirmation of his permanent arrival, Gerrard said: “Ianis is recognised throughout Europe as a young, exciting player so to have him join Rangers on a permanent basis is great news.

“I was able to develop a relationship with Ianis very quickly, he is a pleasure to coach as he is willing to learn and become better every training session. He has already experienced the pressure and expectation of Ibrox, I know he is ready for next season.”

And judging by the reaction of most Rangers fans, they have been left buzzing by the news too.

O my sweet 55 hagi go and get them son welcome to the famous glasgow rangers never leave please 🇷🇴🇬🇧🇷🇴🇬🇧👏👏👍👍😁😁😉 — 🇬🇧 rangers til i die 🇬🇧 (@sea_ibrox) May 27, 2020

Delighted with that news. Said it so many times that he will be a top player for us 🔴⚪️🔵 — Mark Morrison (@Morri_86) May 27, 2020

Some Gers supporters were quick to thank sporting director Ross Wilson for getting the deal over the line, with reports suggesting that Hagi will only cost around £3.5m.

Ross Wilson earning his bread already with that fee for Hagi btw! To turn a &5m agrees fee in to £3m paid over three years is exceptional! Well done mate. Keep it up but, we need more of the same. No excuses this year this whole club needs to get it done. — RAMSTAR Racing (@Fat_Man_Racing) May 28, 2020

Agreed the fact we’ve signed Hagi right now shows promise. Ross Wilson’s played a blinder there. Can see good things coming soon mate 👍 — Mike.G (@mikeRFC_) May 27, 2020

Ye I thought 5m would be to steep but hats off to Ross Wilson and his team got a great deal for hagi — Alex (@alegil2101) May 27, 2020

One Rangers fan in particular appeared to poke fun at Michael Stewart, who was particularly critical of the club going after Hagi on a permanent deal in recent days.

Already a ten-cap Romania international at just 21, Hagi could be the kind of player Gerrard builds the side around at Rangers for the years to come.

And for the reported low cost that they appear to have signed him for, he promises to surely at least make a hefty profit for the club if he does leave later.