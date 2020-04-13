Rangers fans reminisce about iconic 2003 moment at Ibrox

It was one of the most nail-biting conclusions to a domestic season in Scotland, but Rangers fans saw their team end up on the right side of a thrilling final-day back in 2003.

Heading into the last round of fixtures in the SPL, the Gers were locked level on 94 points with Celtic and ahead by just one goal, and with the latter leading 4-0 against Kilmarnock, knew that even being 5-1 up against Dunfermline meant that everything was not over just yet.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

But up stepped now Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta from the spot, to make it 6-1 and clinch the league title in incredible fashion.

And after a post from Rangers official Twitter account of Arteta celebrating on the pitch, fans of the Scottish side flooded the replies, reminiscing about their own memories.

Couldn’t watch the penalty. Went into the Trophy Room & stood there on my own hoping for a roar. Raced out to see the celebrations — Colin Stewart (@RFC_Colin) April 12, 2020

I was there,,copland front,,a day i will never forget — Delboy1872 (@Delboy18721) April 12, 2020

Goosebumps 🔴⚪️🔵🇬🇧💃🏼💙 — Mary Boyd (@PrincessBoydy) April 12, 2020

Iconic 💙💙 — James Moore (@NOTELINYI) April 12, 2020

That was brilliant – what a team, what a midfield 💙 — Tony Manero (@WelshyG48) April 12, 2020

What a day.

Doubt I’ll ever see a greater end to a season.

Oh for days like this again 🔴⚪️🔵 — James Prentice (@jrprentice) April 12, 2020

One Rangers fan brought up then Celtic striker Chris Sutton’s comments about how it was a “hollow victory”, accusing Dunfermline of lying down.

Sutton said this was a hollow victory, well it certainly did not feel anything like that when I watched it. 🔵🔴⚪ — GavinDR86 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@Gavindr86) April 12, 2020

With Rangers on the right path under Steven Gerrard, moments like the one back in 2003 should act as a source of inspiration for both him and his players.

Gerrard’s side are closing the gap on their arch-rivals now, and a few more astute additions here and there, and Rangers fans may not have to wait too long to taste title success once again.