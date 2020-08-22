Rangers fans slam James Tavernier’s display against Kilmarnock

Having slipped to a frustrating draw against Livingston last time out, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers bounced back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday afternoon.

And after providing an impressive 15 assists across all competitions last season, and picking up one each in his last two games, James Tavernier would surely have fancied his chances against doing the same at the weekend.

And whilst he did eventually set up Ryan Kent for Rangers’ second, it was arguably his poorest display in a Rangers shirt in this new campaign. As per Sofascore, he provided just two accurate crosses all game, attempted no dribbles whatsoever, and lost possession 16 times – only two of his teammates conceded more.

After seeing his performance against Kilmarnock, Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

mental how people rate that fraud — Alex🍊 (@1872Alexx) August 22, 2020

What does Tavernier even do — Douglas Park (@nachoman18721) August 22, 2020

Tav is abysmal mate. Jack can’t pass water and the forwards have contributed nothing.

Barker has tried to make things happen at least — Tel-Aviv Loyal RSC 🇮🇱🇬🇧 (@telavivrangers) August 22, 2020

Roofe has barely touched the ball, Ryan Jacks passing is pathetic, and Taverniers crossing is inexcusable, but it’s Barkers fault. — 🇬🇧 cozy1872 🇬🇧 (@cozy1872) August 22, 2020

We have one. Tav is a waste of a shirt right now. Confidence shot — Cass (@neil_c74) August 22, 2020

A couple of Rangers fans simply insisted that Tavernier looked “non-existent”, and that there was “no urgency”.

This is livi all over again 🤦🏻‍♀️ we need a captain who can drive the team on. He’s missing big time. Tav needs to stand up and deliver. No urgency again from him. — Panic At The D.I.S.C.O 💃 (@RangersFC2018) August 22, 2020

Tav’s non existent again, jack & roofe may aswell not be on the pitch. same story every week at the min. Cant wait for Fans to be allowed back in so players cant hide. — Andy Macfarlane (@AndyMac_RFC) August 22, 2020

It’s safe to say the Rangers skipper didn’t enjoy the greatest of afternoons on Saturday.

The right-back really struggled as an attacking threat, and that just increased the pressure on his teammates to start fashioning out chances. The stats sheet may say that the 28-year-old picked up his third league assist of the season, but that simply doesn’t tell the full story.

Gerrard will be hoping that Tavernier simply had an off day.