Rangers fans slam James Tavernier's display against Kilmarnock

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 22/8/2020 | 05:15pm

Having slipped to a frustrating draw against Livingston last time out, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers bounced back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday afternoon.

And after providing an impressive 15 assists across all competitions last season, and picking up one each in his last two games, James Tavernier would surely have fancied his chances against doing the same at the weekend.

And whilst he did eventually set up Ryan Kent for Rangers’ second, it was arguably his poorest display in a Rangers shirt in this new campaign. As per Sofascore, he provided just two accurate crosses all game, attempted no dribbles whatsoever, and lost possession 16 times – only two of his teammates conceded more.

After seeing his performance against Kilmarnock, Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

A couple of Rangers fans simply insisted that Tavernier looked “non-existent”, and that there was “no urgency”.

It’s safe to say the Rangers skipper didn’t enjoy the greatest of afternoons on Saturday.

The right-back really struggled as an attacking threat, and that just increased the pressure on his teammates to start fashioning out chances. The stats sheet may say that the 28-year-old picked up his third league assist of the season, but that simply doesn’t tell the full story.

Gerrard will be hoping that Tavernier simply had an off day.

